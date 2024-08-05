The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: war of the Spencer kids?

Now that Will Spencer has returned home, he’s finding that a lot has changed since the last time he was there. Is a battle between the Spencer kids about to break out on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The last time Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) was home, he was the third of three Spencer kids following Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Darin Brooks). But now he’s home and he has a new sibling, Luna (Lisa Yamada), and she and her mother have made themselves at home in the Spencer Estate. Suddenly he’s like a stranger in his own home, and he doesn’t like it.

He’s even more upset about what’s happening with Katie (Heather Tom). Will doesn’t like that Bill (Don Diamont) has moved on with someone else after all these years, especially given how his father treated her in the past. Will is protective of his mother and he’s determined to see that she’s not pushed aside in all of this. He shares his mother’s concerns about Poppy (Romy Park), questioning why she waited so long to tell Bill about his daughter.

At the moment, neither Will nor Katie have any ill will toward Luna, who is by all accounts stuck in the middle of this situation. She’s thrilled to finally know her father’s identity and equally excited about having brothers. For the moment we’ll ignore Luna’s discovery at her old apartment; she found Tom’s letters to Poppy claiming to be Luna’s father and that will no doubt cause some strife between mother and daughter.

Will’s open hostility towards Poppy is what could lead to a battle between the siblings, and it could get ugly quickly. Will is going to do everything to protect Katie while Luna will defend her mother — even when she’s frustrated that her mother has been keeping secrets from her.

That leaves Bill in a very awkward position. He loves his son and he loves his daughter. He’s presently in love with Poppy but he has a lot of love for Katie. He’s the only one who can sort this situation out, and it’s not going to be easy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.