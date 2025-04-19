I'm glad Will seems to be breaking the mold (so far) on The Bold and the Beautiful

Temptation is a very difficult thing when you’re young, and Will (Crew Morrow) is being tested on The Bold and the Beautiful as the murderous Luna (Lisa Yamada) is trying to sink her claws into the youngest Spencer. Other Spencer men may have been drawn into Luna’s web, but Will is standing his ground and I'm here for it.

In the April 17 episode, Luna expressed frustration that her attempt to seduce Will wasn’t successful. Though she’s still optimistic, thanks to Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) encouragement, Luna knows this isn’t going to be as easy as she thought.

Not only did Will reject her advances, but he immediately told Electra (Laneya Grace) about it. Will wants no part of Luna’s crazy pasta and he punctuated his sentiments by sending her, and her pineapple-laden pizza, packing in her delivery driver disguise.

I love that Will has been so forceful in his rejection. Though he might be frustrated that Electra isn’t ready to take their blossoming relationship to the next level while Luna is ready to offer benefits with — or without — friendship, he’s made it abundantly clear that Electra is the only woman he wants and he’s willing to wait for her to feel comfortable.

This is important because it reflects the man Katie (Heather Tom) is raising. Will grew up watching his mother suffer as a result of his father’s dalliances. Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is a well-known ladies’ man who submarined his relationship with Katie — the professed love of his life — by getting involved with Katie’s sister, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Clearly, Will wants no part of this. He’s seen what his father’s decisions did to his mother and to their family. He loves Electra so much that he doesn’t want to risk their relationship by jumping into Luna’s bed just because she’s playing the role of the willing vixen.

I'm glad he’s being open about Luna’s advances instead of trying to hide them. His only real misstep at this point is that he’s not letting his parents know what’s going on. Katie needs to know for his sake, and for Electra’s, while Bill needs to be made aware that his bright idea to have Luna pardoned is backfiring spectacularly now that she’s after his son.

I hope Will continues this pattern, but I also know that nothing is ever smooth sailing in the soaps world.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.