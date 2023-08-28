The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 28 to September 1

It's the end of August, and while summer might be winding down the drama keeps building on The Bold and the Beautiful. We have what's on tap for the week of August 28 to September 1 and there's no question that things are about to get heated!

Last week Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) found that while there are still lots of uncertainties about Shelia (Kimberlin Brown), the truth is that they love each other too much to stay apart. As they work through their issues, they'll need to figure out how to keep their family safe, but at least now they're doing it together.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) spent the week fighting over a stapler. Yes, literally. As Ridge and the Forrester Creations design team have taken over Eric's office, it feels like he's being pushed out and tossed into the garbage, just like the stapler that used to be on his desk in his office. He'd wanted to collaborate with his son on a new line, but it looks like Eric is done trying to reason with his son. He plans to take control of his company again.

And then there's Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). After ending things with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Hope tried to rekindle her marriage with Liam only to find that while he'll always love her, he's not able to look past what she did with Thomas. (And remember, dear reader, he still has no idea they slept together) Now Hope is at an impasse.

We can expect to see the continuation of these stories and more this week.

Take a look at what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 28 to September 1:

Monday, August 28

"Eric confides in R.J. and then requests a considerable favor. Thomas makes an unexpected move."

Tuesday, August 29

"Eric asks a reluctant R.J. to keep a secret. Sheila and Deacon panic when Ridge and Carter pay an unexpected visit. Hope becomes conflicted by Thomas's revelation."

Wednesday, August 30

"Steffy and Finn's love shines through as they struggle to heal their fractured relationship."

Thursday, August 31

"Deacon insists that Sheila hear a difficult truth. Finn angrily confronts Liam making a bold accusation."

Friday, September 1

"Steffy makes a decision. Liam forewarns Ridge that no one is safe as long as Sheila is free."