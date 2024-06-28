The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of July 1-5: Poppy's past comes back to haunt her

Just as Luna (Lisa Yamada) settles into the idea of having a father in Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Poppy's (Romy Park) world turns upside down as her past comes back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to wonder whether Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is serious about his engagement. Take a look at what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 1-5.

It's the Fourth of July and you can expect to see some fireworks on The Bold and the Beautiful this week as Hope tries to cope with seeing Thomas engaged to Paris (Diamond White). As Tom (Clint Howard) prepares for his concert, Poppy is trying to figure out how to keep her connection to him a secret.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 1

"Poppy’s past catches up with her as she attempts to solidify her new Spencer family."

Tuesday, July 2

"An unexpected death kicks off a sizzling summer mystery."

Wednesday, July 3

"Katie gets emotional with Bill about his new relationship; Paris issues Hope a warning to stay away from Thomas."

Thursday, July 4

"The Forrester Fourth of July party sets off fireworks in the sky and of the heart."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Friday, June 5

"Poppy realizes that she may be in serious competition with Katie; Hope is devastated as Eric raises a toast to Paris and Thomas."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Hope is blindsided by Thomas’ good news."

Tuesday, June 25

"Hope pleads with Thomas to consider a renewed relationship. Ridge and Steffy reunite with Douglas."

Wednesday, June 26

"Deacon and Sheila give Tom a second chance at fulfilling his dream."

Thursday, June 27

"Luna realizes that there may be more to her mother’s past than she’s previously revealed; Steffy and Hope argue over Hope’s interference in Thomas’ life."

Friday, June 28

"Ridge queries Thomas about his future; Poppy receives a startling reality check."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.