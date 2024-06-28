The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of July 1-5

There's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 1-5.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 1-5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Devon vows to protect his family’s legacy, Traci and Alan share a warm moment, Abby arrives in Paris to support Ashley, and Jill loses patience with Billy."

Tuesday, June 25

"Victor plays his cards close to the vest, Michael confides in Diane, and Nikki feels guilty causing problems for Jack."

Wednesday, June 26

"Jack confronts Kyle about working with Victor, Chance questions Billy’s motives, and sparks fly between Nate and Audra."

Thursday, June 27

"Victor and Jack reignite their feud, Diane is held accountable for her actions, and Chelsea and Adam reminisce about their past."

Friday, June 28

"Victor strikes a deal with Kyle, Adam and Chelsea make a pact, and Summer enlists Phyllis’ and Nick’s help."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24: "Victor plays hardball with Kyle, Victoria struggles with family matters, Nikki and Nick compare notes about Adam, and Traci enjoys her time with Alan in the City of Love."

Tuesday, June 25: "Sharon reminisces about her past, Devon and Billy vie for control, and Nick looks out for Phyllis."

Wednesday, June 26: "Adam and Chelsea receive disturbing news, Devon questions Lily’s decision making, and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum."

Thursday, June 27: "Victor uses Kyle to outsmart Jack, Audra plots her next move, and Billy is bothered by Chelsea’s bond with Adam."

Friday, June 28: "Jack and Diane worry about Kyle’s future, Sharon makes a distress call, and Sally and Chloe take on a new project."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.