Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of July 1-5

it's a new month and we're getting ready to celebrate America's birthday. If you want to know what's coming up in Salem this week or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 1-5.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 1

"Stefan and Gabi have a sweet reunion. Tate reaches out to Brady for help, asking him to talk to Theresa about Holly. EJ tries to strike a deal with Melinda, and Kristen gives some advice to Ava."

Tuesday, July 2

"Paulina seeks answers from Kayla about Chanel. Jada informs Steve of the consequences in aiding in Clyde’s escape. Marlena asks for Stephanie’s assistance in helping Everett. Kate shares a business idea with Abe."

Wednesday, July 3

"Stephanie urges Jada to visit Bobby. After opening up to Kayla, Chad makes a difficult request of Paulina. Kate shares bad news with Abe. Steve’s fate is revealed when he opens up to Marlena."

Thursday, July 4

"Tate shares a secret summer plan with Holly. Theresa misinterprets Brady’s intentions. Justin offers Alex some legal advice. Maggie does something that will surprise Xander."

Friday, July 5

"Nicole is stunned when Eric reveals he’s leaving Salem today. Kristen contemplates putting Melinda in a powerful position! Gabi finds EJ fighting with Stefan. Jada stuns Rafe by filling him in on what Bobby is now claiming."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Brady and Theresa discover Tate and Holly together at the Salem Inn. Ava is surprised by Harris’ announcement. EJ admits to witnessing a inebriated Nicole kissing Eric."

Tuesday, June 25

"Leo pays a visit to his mother, Diana, in prison. Lucas shares an emotional goodbye with Kate, and Maggie and Alex make an agreement."

Wednesday, June 26

"Chanel’s cramps lead Johnny and Paulina to seek medical aid. Xander opens up to Sarah about his distant relationship with Victor. Alex and Theresa announce their engagement."

Thursday, June 27

"Theresa scrambles to hide her past misdeeds. Suspicious of Theresa’s motives, Brady shares a theory with Alex. Xander and Nicole get into a heated confrontation."

Friday, June 28

"Abe consoles a guilt-ridden Paulina. EJ seeks Rafe’s help with Melinda. Eric has life-changing news for Nicole. Gabi receives a promise from Stefan."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.