General Hospital spoilers: week of July 1-5
It's another thrilling week in Port Charles with General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 1-5.
It's going to be an exciting week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up in Port Charles for Independence Day, or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 1-5.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 1
"Ava plays dirty. Josslyn comforts Trina. Nina does some eavesdropping. Alexis makes a big move. Jordan shares intel with Drew."
Tuesday, July 2
"Ava tries to cover her tracks. Blaze is crushed. Sonny meets with Diane. Kristina and Alexis have a heart to heart. Natalia is in the hot seat. "
Wednesday, July 3
"Alexis is confrontational. Josslyn gets upsetting news. Natalia confides in Sonny. Sasha provides perspective. Maxie steps up for a friend."
Thursday, July 4
"Tracy won’t take no for an answer. Liz and Portia catch up. TJ and Molly cleaer the air. Kristina makes a bold suggestion. A shot rings out at the Metro Court pool!" (NOTE: This episode originally aired July 7, 2023)
Friday, July 5
"Dante tries to talk Sonny down. Kristina unleashes her anger. Maxie and Brook Lynn strategize. Trina and Josslyn move into their new home. Nina updates Drew."
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, June 24: "Tracy issues an ultimatum. Chase and Brook Lynn seek legal advice. Carly plots a bold move. Molly and TJ have a heart-to-heart. Ava gets an earful."
Tuesday, June 25: "Jason and Elizabeth discuss their son. Carly opens up to Brennan. Anna makes a discovery. Valentin makes a proposal. Finn suffers a setback."
Wednesday, June 26: "Trina delivers bad news. Ava is on the warpath. Mac visits Cody. Alexis makes a revelation. Gio is alarmed."
Thursday, June 27: "Chase supports Finn. Jason and Danny bond. Dante voices his concerns to Sam. Dex surprises Josslyn."
Friday, June 28: "Carly and Jason clash. Sonny and Natalia get closer. Ava seeks out Laura. Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision. Blaze has some tough questions for Kristina."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
