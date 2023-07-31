The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of July 31 - August 4

There's a lot happening right now on The Bold and the Beautiful and things are heating up in the aftermath of Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) release from prison.

We all know that soaps are known for drama, but trust us when we say that things are about to reach a boiling point on The Bold and the Beautiful now that Liam (Scott Clifton) has shown Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the video of Finn (Tanner Novlan) hugging his biological mother Sheila after the charges were dropped. Steffy was quick to defend her man, but the seeds of doubt have been planted and it looks like she's going to confront Finn this week, possibly to disastrous results.

Based on the previews below, it looks like the Sheila-Steffy-Finn drama will dominate this week's storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful, and that's fine with us.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has already signed divorce papers so her marriage is almost certainly over, but now we're left wondering whether she's sincere in her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pressed her on her intentions last week. We might see some of the fallout from Hope's conversation with Ridge this week, but it probably won't be a lot.

And for anyone hoping for a reconciliation between Hope and Liam, well, there probably won't be any time for that because right now Liam's entire focus is on making sure Steffy, Kelly and Hayes are safe. As Finn's actions continue to draw suspicion, and with the threat of Shelia's release looming over everyone, this is no time for Liam to back down.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for July 31 to August 4:

Monday, July 31: "Finn makes a shocking confession."

Tuesday, August 1: "Steffy issues Finn a stern warning; Wyatt questions Steffy's reaction."

Wednesday, August 2: "Deacon is concerned about Sheila's view of what the future holds; Steffy's worst fear becomes reality."

Thursday, August 3: "Finn's actions lead to a devastating result; Liam refuses to back down."

Friday, August 4: "Sheila reflects on how her past led to her present; Li's unwavering loyalty is in jeopardy."