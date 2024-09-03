The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: what else did Luna do?

After revealing more details in her depraved plot to land Bill Spencer, we have to wonder what else Luna is responsible for in The Bold and the Beautiful. Has she been playing everyone from the very start?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) made a shocking revelation in the September 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful: she confessed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she’s been playing RJ (Joshua Hoffman) for a while now. Not only is she not in love with him (he’s not a real man like Don Diamont’s Bill Spencer, after all), but she reveals that she had the best sex of her life with Zende (Delon De Metz).

That’s right — she orchestrated the whole thing with the special mints and waking up in Zende’s bed. She planned it. She wasn’t drugged; it was part of her plan all along. And if that’s the best sex of her life, then it strongly suggests she’s had sex prior, whereas she led RJ to believe she’d never been with anyone before. Does this mean she didn’t lose her virginity to RJ? Probably!

This new information is important because it shows that Luna has been pulling the strings for a while now. At first, it seemed like she put plans in motion to frame her mother when Tom Starr (Clint Howard) showed up, but now it seems like she was never content with RJ either.

It’s entirely possible, based on this new information, that Luna came to Los Angeles with a mind to make her life easier, no matter how it happened. The first chance came with her mother reconnecting with Bill and Luna discovering that she’s Bill’s daughter. When things went sideways with the paternity test, Luna quickly pivoted to keeping Bill in her life as his love interest.

We have to wonder, though, if Luna studied Forrester Creations and found a way to make a direct connection with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), who noted that Luna’s application to be an intern stood out but it didn’t arrive through the normal channels.

Looking back, Luna’s arrival in Los Angeles was like a dream. She was the college student who landed a dream internship in one of the most famous fashion houses in the world. But now it seems like she may have set it all up from the start, and now we have to think she was planning this all along and that everything we’ve seen has been a lie.

