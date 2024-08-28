So did we ever get to see the real Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Just when you think you know someone on The Bold and the Beautiful, they turn out to be a cold-blooded serial killer and kidnapper. At least, that’s the case with Lisa Yamada’s Luna Nozawa.

Now that Luna explained the depths of her depravity to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the August 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , we know that her anger toward Poppy’s (Romy Park) carefree lifestyle was largely to blame for everything that happened.

Luna grew up having to move from place to place while Poppy did drugs and dated men who never stayed. She read the letters Tom (Clint Howard) kept sending Poppy so she knew that the faded rock singer was very likely her father, so when the possibility of having Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as her father began to blossom, Luna decided to tip the scales in her favor, buying a fake paternity test and killing Tom and Hollis to keep the secret quiet.

But her anger aside, did we ever see the real Luna?

Thinking back, the young intern who showed up at Forrester Creations to assist Eric Forrester (John McCook) had stars in her eyes. She quickly fell for RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and their love was one of the sweetest relationships on the show.

When Luna was accidentally drugged with her mother’s special mints, Luna was scandalized after waking up in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed. She was even more stunned by her mother’s advice: keep the whole thing a secret from RJ.

Now, reflecting on the situation, Luna seemed more upset at her mother at the time than anyone else, though she still turned to her mother for help. Was this the real Luna, or was she already plotting to get connected to the Spencer family? (Remember, Bill found Luna crying in her apartment but she never told him what happened)

Was her love for RJ real? Would any of this have happened if Poppy hadn’t shown up in Los Angeles? Was she plotting to set her mother up all along? Parts of this story make sense, and some of it makes no sense .

I have to wonder if this was Luna’s fate all along, or if the B&B writers decided that they really needed to shake things up. After all, with this development, everything is going to change. Bill and RJ’s lives will be turned upside down, as well as the lives of everyone else around them. No one saw this coming, and it’s going to be a big shock when she’s revealed to be the killer. Luna was kind and sweet and loved by everyone, but was she ever that person or was she lying the whole time?