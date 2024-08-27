The Luna twist makes sense in The Bold and the Beautiful, and it also makes no sense at all

One thing I’ve learned while watching soaps is that the villain is usually very clearly defined, like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) on The Bold and the Beautiful. But this twist that has Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) as the killer and kidnapper came from left field and left lots of fans — including myself — completely shocked. It doesn’t make any sense…and yet it makes all the sense in the world.

In case you need a refresher, we now know that Luna was the one who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), framed her mother for the murders and has now drugged and kidnapped Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy was close to discovering the truth, so Luna pounced and locked her away before she could say anything. She also kissed Bill — twice. It’s also very likely that Luna was responsible for faking the first paternity test, too.

It makes sense that Luna is the one responsible for all of these things because she’s been trying to get answers about her father for years and Poppy (Romy Park) never wanted to tell her the truth. Whether this is a huge revenge plot against her mother for keeping secrets from her or a ploy to change her life and become rich by cementing herself in the Spencer Dynasty — either as Bill’s daughter or lover — remains to be seen.

It now makes sense as to why Tom’s backpack was in Luna and Poppy’s apartment and it explains how Poppy’s mints were found inside. Luna must have been working on this plan for some time.

It’s hard to tell when the ball started moving. Was this plan the reason she came to LA in the first place, or did it slowly unfold as she learned that Bill Spencer could be her father and she wanted to make sure it all stayed that way?

This is where it makes sense and it doesn’t make sense. It’s easy to see why Luna would want to protect these secrets, but it assumes a lot.

Luna would have had to have known that she wasn’t Bill’s daughter before they ever took the paternity test. Perhaps she intercepted one of Tom’s letters to her mother and knew that he was likely her father, so the possibility of making it look like Bill was her father was too tempting.

Likewise, Tom didn’t show up until Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) rescued Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), so Luna would have had to make the decision to get Tom out of the way as soon as she saw him at Il Giardino. And Hollis, who read the letters, was just in the way. He only died because he saw the letters and could have spoiled everything.

We also have to wonder if Luna was feeding RJ (Joshua Hoffman) information so that he would spill it to Katie (Heather Tom), since she was questioning Poppy’s intentions. The reality is that Katie gave Luna the perfect opportunity to pin everything on Poppy because Katie has been so sure that Poppy is the killer and never questioned Luna’s innocence in all of this.

It wasn’t until Steffy saw Luna kissing Bill that Luna’s plan could have been in danger. But since Steffy was about to leave town anyway, kidnapping her gives Luna some time to come up with a new plan to get rid of her.

I’m eager to see how things work out. This is a plot that would make Sheila Carter proud, and for once Sheila is actually innocent in all of this. Now we just have to see if Steffy makes it out alive and whether anyone else pulls the clues together to see that it was really Luna all along….