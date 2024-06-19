The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: with Steffy vulnerable, time for Sheila (and Hope) to strike?

It’s a foregone conclusion that Sheila Carter will stop at nothing to get what she wants on The Bold and the Beautiful, but did Ridge and Brooke just make it easier for her?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is at a very low point at the moment. Not only is she concerned about Finn (Tanner Novlan) being influenced by Hope (Annika Noelle) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), but she just found out in the June 18 episode of B&B that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has asked Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to sit on the Forrester Creations executive board. She doesn’t know that Hope has feelings for Finn, either.

On the other hand, Sheila knows plenty about how low things are for Steffy. Thanks to Brooke’s conversation with Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Hope’s feelings for Finn, Sheila knows a lot: Hope has more than friendly feelings for Finn, Hope sympathizes with Finn when it comes to Sheila, Hope thinks Sheila may be redeemable and, thanks to Finn, Sheila knows Steffy is upset that he attended her wedding.

Poor Steffy has been under an incredible amount of pressure in recent months, especially after thinking she killed Sheila (only to find out that it was Sheila’s “double,” Sugar) only to find out Sheila is still alive and well. Now she’s in the middle of a mess with Brooke Logan at work and her father is the one who created it, and she’s worried about her husband being influenced by Hope.

Sheila started putting a plan in motion by complaining to Deacon that if Finn wasn’t married to Steffy, she’d be able to have a relationship with her son. There’s no question that she’ll be talking to Hope next, weaselling her way into Hope’s confidence through a shared concern for Finn’s well-being.

If she plays her cards right, it’ll be Hope that strikes first, using her friendship with Finn as a way to convince him that Steffy shouldn’t ban him from seeing his birth mother. After that, Sheila might start convincing Hope to make her move on Finn while Steffy is vulnerable.

When Steffy is on her game, she’s a formidable force to be reckoned with but, unfortunately, there’s too much happening right now. Sheila can smell blood in the water and we’re sure she’s going to make her move using Hope as her pawn.

