The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Xander sends Forresters spiraling?

Relationships have been rocky since Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) showed up in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office on The Bold and the Beautiful. All of a sudden there are accusations flying and doubt simmering everywhere you look, and the tension is about to boil over.

Ever since Xander showed up, things have cooled down between Finn and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It wasn’t that long ago that she was grateful that he saved her grandfather’s life. Once he mentioned Xander, Emma and Thomas’ possible involvement in Emma’s death, Steffy became defensive.

Steffy went to Thomas to tell him Xander is back in town. She’s already frustrated that he’s pursuing a relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) and she worries that Xander’s presence, along with Hope toying with his emotions, will send him spiraling into his old ways.

Hope, who had been under pressure from multiple fronts to rethink her situation with Thomas, is forced to really think things over when she learns from Finn that Xander is back in town and he’s raising accusations about what happened to Emma, who worked with Hope and was her friend.

Finn took it upon himself to be Hope’s defender, confronting Thomas and warning him from hurting Hope in any way. It doesn’t really make sense, given that Hope is a grown woman and can make her own decisions. But now the gauntlet has been thrown and Finn and Thomas are locked in a battle of wills.

Then there’s the matter of RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz). While they came together during Eric’s (John McCook) and put their differences aside, there’s still plenty of tension between them. Zende doesn’t agree with the nepotism that’s giving RJ a chance to work on Eric’s new collection, so now he’s got his sight set on Luna (Lisa Yamada) as a way to get back at RJ.

In other words, things are out of control at Forrester Creations. Xander has opened Pandora’s Box and there’s no closing it now. At this point, it’s a matter of letting things play out and seeing what happens. One thing is for sure: things will never be the same after this.