The Bold and the Beautiful: will Steffy leave Finn for Liam?

Steffy gets bombarded with questions in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, but what will her answer to the ultimate question be?

Taylor (Krista Allen) joins Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for breakfast at the Malibu house. Steffy is grateful that her mother was able to be there for her and the kids in Europe. Taylor says she would do it again if the situation called for it, explaining that she spoke to Ridge about it and wonders how safe LA can be with Sheila in it.

Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t believe Steffy punched Sheila in the face. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is at Spencer Publications talking to Liam about his daughter. He says he would have stopped her from going if he’d known, and Liam is resentful that Finn brought Sheila into their lives in the first place.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) finds Finn (Tanner Novlan) in his office and she’s surprised he’s not home with the kids. She warns him that he needs to be very careful with Liam poking around. Any opening could lead to Sheila or Liam stepping in. Finn changes the subject, asking why his mother is so upset with Luna even though she had nothing to do with what Poppy did.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is at work when Poppy (Romy Park) shows up. They share a hug. She’s shocked to see her mother, but she’s very glad she’s there.

Liam tells Ridge that he misses Steffy when she’s not around, and that’s why he knows he needs her in his life.

Steffy knows that Ridge is worried about her. So is Taylor. And Taylor knows Finn was happy to see her, but she also has to ask about Liam and where her marriage stands after leaving Finn twice because of Sheila.

Finn wonders if there’s something going on with Luna given how Li is acting, but Li insists that she just doesn’t want her around Finn’s in-laws. Finn points out how unfair it is for her to tell Luna she can’t work at Forrester Creations. Li says she feels like something is off and she won’t be fooled again.

Luna says that she’s happy where she is, even though Li doesn’t want her working at Forrester Creations. Poppy knows her daughter is happy, but she doesn’t see a way around this.

Lisa Yamada as Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge points out that there’s someone else who misses Steffy when she’s not around: her husband, Finn. Liam admits he feels bad about Finn being born to a monster because that’s not his fault, but that still means that Steffy isn’t safe. The answer is for Steffy to leave Finn.

Steffy tells her mother that her reunion with Finn was everything she hoped for. Taylor says she likes Finn and is happy for Steffy, but she wonders what Steffy thinks knowing that Sheila will always be a threat.

Liam says that Steffy will always be in danger so long as she’s with Finn. Ridge reminds him that this is why Steffy went to talk to Sheila, but Liam sees that as making things even worse. There’s one way out, Liam says, and it’s to leave Finn. Ridge asks Liam if he thinks anyone could ask Steffy to leave Finn, and Liam thinks Ridge is the one who could. Liam hopes she will leave Finn. He also hopes she will come back to him.

Steffy knows the threat that Sheila poses. She relives the shooting, and she’ll never forgive her. But she can’t live in fear. If she stays with Finn, she knows Sheila will always be there but won’t be allowed back in. And she can live with that.

Poppy tells her daughter how proud she is even though she was concerned about her working at Forrester Creations. Luna isn’t going to let Li tell her she can’t be there. Poppy will be in town for a while and she promises to see Luna soon. Luna leaves to take something to the cutting room, and that’s when Li walks in. She’s furious to see Poppy there.

Steffy hears a knock on the door. It’s Liam. He’s smiling at her and he tells her that she’s the best part of his day. She gives him a big smile.

When Li calls Poppy “Penelope”, Poppy tells her to stop calling her that. She’s there to see her daughter and that’s unacceptable to Li. Poppy insists that Luna isn’t going to mess anything up for Li or Finn. She got the internship all on her own. But this isn’t good enough for Li, who brings up the past again. She wants them gone.

Finn is at work and he’s thinking about his heated reunion with Steffy. What he doesn’t know is that Liam is currently at his house with his wife. She lets him in. He’s there because Kelly left her favorite doll at his house, but he’s also there to check on Steffy. He expresses the same concerns again, and she insists she’s fine. When she tells him she took care of Sheila, he admits he already knew through Ridge. He asks if she could leave Finn again to be with him because he can keep her safe.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

So. We’re back to square one with Liam, who thinks Steffy is better off with him. Not only is he entertaining this fantasy of Steffy leaving her husband for him, but now he’s asked her directly.

Liam has been pining away over Steffy all summer. He never stopped wanting her, of course, but his desire ramped up after catching his wife kissing Thomas in Italy. With his marriage over, he turned his attention to Steffy and used Sheila as a means to get her back. It might be coming from a sincere place, but it’s also manipulative. She’s only been back for a few days and he’s already at her doorstep? Come on, Liam!

It’s worth noting, though, that Ridge and Taylor seem to be Team Liam, too. Ridge and Liam keep talking about Steffy and now Taylor is expressing her thoughts about Finn. It’s putting Steffy into a weird spot knowing where her parents stand on the matter.

However, when it comes to Steffy leaving Finn for Liam, our money is on SINN. Steffy came back to Finn and she knows he’s devoted to her. She’s not going anywhere.