'The Chase' contestant makes history after single-handedly winning £75,000

The Chase had a thrilling episode on Monday night, as 20-year-old contestant Eden Nash beat Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis to win a whopping £75,000 in the Final Chase. This is the highest prize ever won by a single player.

Eden was the last man standing when Darragh managed to eliminate the rest of the players, so the pressure was really on. After earning £3,000 in his cash builder round, he decided to take the risk and go for the very tempting higher offer.

Once Eden had made it back to the table with his prize, it was now up to him to beat The Menace in the Final Chase, which he managed to do after getting 18 questions right and managing to earn some pushbacks when the Chaser answered incorrectly.

Congratulating Eden on the win, host Bradley Walsh revealed: "I can't believe it! This is incredible, he's 20 years old and just won £75,000. It's the single highest win in daytime history."

As well as making history, Eden also ended Darragh's six-month winning streak on The Chase, so he has bragging rights knowing that he managed to finally beat the newest Chaser!

Darragh also congratulated Eden, saying: "What a show. And absolutely brilliantly played Eden. You set a very high target, you pushed me back... I don't know how many times, but enough to win the money. Very well done."

#TheChase great and well deserved win for Eden. pic.twitter.com/kPogZVgo8TAugust 31, 2021 See more

Fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate Eden too, finally able to see his episode which was filmed before the pandemic.

One fan said: "#TheChase great and well deserved win for Eden."

Best episode I've ever seen. Eden what an absolute legend!! 100% deserves every penny. #TheChaseAugust 31, 2021 See more

Another added: "I think Eden may be everyone's favourite contestant ever! #TheChase"

I think Eden may be everyone's favourite contestant ever! #TheChaseAugust 31, 2021 See more

A third wrote: "BEST. CHASE. EVER. Unbelievable effort by Eden. Total respect and well played #TheChase"

BEST. CHASE. EVER.Unbelievable effort by Eden. Total respect and well played 👏👏👏 #TheChaseAugust 31, 2021 See more

And a fourth said: "WHAT A WIN!!! Congrats Eden... absolutely amazing!! #thechase"

WHAT A WIN!!! Congrats Eden... absolutely amazing!! #thechaseAugust 31, 2021 See more

Finally, Eden has been able to publicly comment on his huge win, having his own say on Twitter where he simply wrote: "The Chase? Completed it mate."

The Chase?Completed it mate.August 31, 2021 See more

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV.