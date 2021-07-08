'The Chase' star Jenny Ryan reveals hidden clue in one of the questions

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has explained a hidden clue in one of the questions after a fan on Twitter originally assumed there was a spelling mistake in one of the three answers. The question was about which ingredient was used in the Scottish dish Rumbledethumps.

Flagging what she thought was an error, fan Claudia wrote: "In all the shows I’ve seen of The Chase. This is the first time I’ve ever seen a spelling mistake on the show. Not Bradley’s fault. But it’s Whisky. Not Whiskey no E in the word!"

Noticing the tweet, fellow chaser Anne Hegerty pointed out that it was the American and Irish spelling of the word, before Jenny explained why it was actually a hidden clue.

She explained: "Not a spelling error, actually a clue to help the contestant get to the correct answer. A Scottish dish wouldn't use Irish whiskey. It's only whisky (no E) if made in Scotland. e.g. Glenfiddich, Laphroaig = whisky Bushmills, Jameson's = whiskEy"

The correct answer to the question is actually cabbage, proving Jenny's theory that the Irish/American way of spelling "whiskey" would eliminate that from being an option, as Scottish whiskies are spelled without the "E".

In the episode of The Chase, contestant Rebecca went up against Anne Hegerty when the Rumbledethumps question came up. Luckily for her, she chose the correct answer and ended up adding £5,000 to the prize pot, taking the total to £53,00.

Rebecca played on a strong team including Dean, a graphic designer from Bradford, Heather, a housewife from Lincolnshire and Arshad, a taxi driver from Essex. But despite working hard to try and beat Anne with 19 steps, the Chaser was able to beat them with just four seconds remaining.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV. Episodes are also available on catch up via ITV Hub.