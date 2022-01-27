‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett issues apology after storming off show

'The Chase' favourite apologised for storming off the set after losing.

The Chase star Mark Labbett, known as The Beast on the popular quiz show, has apologized for walking off the set and punching a wall after a huge defeat.

Chaser Mark lost out to contestants Simon, Trudy, Gurbinder, and Tom after they bagged a jackpot of a whopping £21,000 with just seconds left.

The players celebrated their win, but viewers were stunned when Mark said: “Well played guys, you deserve it, I'm off,” before leaving the stage and punching a wall.

Host Bradley Walsh apologized to the viewers at home after Mark’s outrage, saying, “I apologize to all the kids watching. That’s not how you should take defeat. You should take it magnanimously and humbly.”

Mark took to Twitter to apologize for the incident, revealing that his mental health was “shot” during the episode.

The tweet read: “Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behavior tonight. My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help #thechase.”

He was inundated with a wave of support by fans, including co-star and chaser Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman who responded with: “You should never have to apologize for the crime of ‘being human’. I'd have been nowhere on those questions.”

Mark has been one of the famous chasers on The Chase since it first aired in 2009 and has been a chaser on both The Chase USA and The Chase Australia.

He revealed to The Guardian that he got into quizzing 20 years ago as a student while working at Butlins: "I discovered the quiz machines in the bar. I really enjoyed playing and it was also lucrative. At the beginning of the week I banked my £55 wage, except for £3 or £4 which I played on the machines. By the end of the week, I'd have £200 in coins," he said.

The Chase airs weeknights at 5pm on ITV.