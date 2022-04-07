The Crown bosses searching for a 'Kate Middleton lookalike'

The Crown will return to Netflix soon, where we'll see a brand new cast taking on the roles of the Royal Family as they 'age up' once again. It has already been confirmed that we'll see Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman for season 5.

But it seems the newest season of The Crown will start to focus on more recent events, such as Prince William meeting Kate Middleton at university, and later marrying and becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, it's reportedly only going to be a small role so bosses would only include the future Queen if they were able to find the right person to play her.

According to The Sun, a TV insider said: "Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for The Crown, as the creators know it will get more people watching.

"Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students."

“But since she’s not necessarily a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is essentially a bonus, they’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate.”

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXxSeptember 25, 2021

In addition to this, The Crown has put out a casting call for actors to play Prince William between the ages of 16 and 21, and Prince Harry between the ages of 16 and 20, but no casting updates have been revealed just yet.

The official casting call reads: "Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series The Crown is searching for two exceptional young actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry in the next series.

"These are significant roles in the award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Please see photographs for reference."

It hinted at a potential filming date too, adding: "Shooting will commence late August 2022 in the UK."

We do know that The Crown season 5 arrives in November, so fans of the popular biopic have to wait a few more months before it hits our screens, but we're sure it'll be worth the wait!

Originally this was going to be the fifth and final season, but creator Peter Morgan said: "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."