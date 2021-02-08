'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' gets a new Super Bowl LV trailer

WandaVision wasn’t always slated to premiere before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but ongoing delays and reshoots for the series. Plus, filming shutdowns due to the coronavirus back in March of last year didn’t help either. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now premiering on March 21st on Disney's streaming platform.

Like WandaVision, the highly-anticipated series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Roger retired from his role as Captain America, choosing to live a simple life in an alternate timeline with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. That’s right. He just showed up to her doorstep with a duffle bag and no job. Truly romantic. Sam Wilson (Falcon) has now picked up the shield and has teamed up with frenemy turned full-blown friend Bucky Barnes.

Wyatt Russel is a new addition to the MCU. He joins The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as US Agent, also known as John Walker. From what we know so far, US Agent has taken the mantle of Captain America, a total disregard to Steve’s choosing Sam. This should set up an interesting dynamic between Walker, Sam, and Bucky. Emily VanCamp will also reprise her role as Sharon Carter, great niece to Peggy Carter.

The first official trailer teases an appearance from personal drama starter Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016. We aren’t sure exactly why Zemo is there, but maybe there are some clues in this newest trailer. Check it out:

Folks are still mad about superheroes, it seems. Sam and Bucky are going to have their work cut out for them as they continue to deal with the fallout of the Sakovia accords, their own conflicting personalities, and old foes. Sharon Carter returns to help the boys carrying the shield, so at least they're not on their own.

We still don't know much, but we know that we absolutely cannot wait for the continuation of this series.