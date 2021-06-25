The first two seasons of 'The Chris Rock Show' are now on HBO Max

HBO Max today announced that the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show are now available on the streaming service.

The Emmy-winning late-night talk show originally aired for five seasons, from 1997 to 2000.

Says WarnerMedia:

Showcasing Rock’s singular comedic sketches and striking social commentary, The Chris Rock Show features a variety of high-profile entertainment, political and musical guests such as Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa and more. Legendary DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash served as musical director.

A comedian serving as a talk-show host hardly was a new phenomenon back in the 1990s, and Rock easily became the biggest Black name to host a show after Arsenio Hall signed off in 1994. Rock hardly was an unknown entity at that time, having already served time on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1993, his unforgettable role as Pookie in New Jack City, and of course his time on stage.

"We're thrilled to have The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max so that subscribers can revisit one of comedy's most iconic series," Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a press release. "Chris has never been afraid to take risks and challenge norms, and both guests and viewers embraced this. His show also provided a platform for up-and-coming talent and cutting edge musical guests, and while there are too many unforgettable comedy pieces to name, Chris' attempt to rename a Howard Beach street to 'Tupac Shakur Boulevard' is a classic that instantly comes to mind. It’s one of the many examples of why we're excited for fans and new audiences alike to watch the show."

The Chris Rock Show is available on HBO Max now.