'The Good Fight' Season 5 returns to Paramount Plus on June 24

Season 5 of The Good Fight — the sequel and spinoff from the CBS hit The Good Wife — will premiere Thursday, June 24, on Paramount Plus.

Here's what's coming up on the drama, per the network:

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

That's a tiny bit more insight into what's to come from Patinkin, whose arrival on The Good Fight was previously reported. Wackner is said to be "a layman with no legal training."

In addition to Baranski, McDonald, Steele and Patinkin, The good Fight also stars Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bigway.

A single episode will drop on June 24 — the following nine episodes of Season 5 will be released on Thursdays thereafter.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.