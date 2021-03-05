Mandy Patankin joins Season 5 of 'The Good Fight' on Paramount Plus

Mandy Patankin — the Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Criminal Minds and Homeland (as well as a bit part in the beloved Wonder Pets!) — will join the cast of the Paramount Plus exclusive The Good Fight for Season 5.

He'll play Hal Wackner, "a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop." The impromptu court catches on, "and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public."

“We are the biggest fans of Mandy’s stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn’t be more excited for him to play Wackner,” series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a press release. “We only worry that he’ll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube.”

Yes, you read that right. Patankin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, have become even more beloved over the past year or so in the time of COVID, posting videos of everyday life on YouTube and Twitter. And it's as awesome as you'd hope.

The Good Fight began life on CBS All Access as a spinoff and sequel to the CBS hit The Good Wife, both of which are now available on Paramount+. It stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Delroy Lindo, Rose Leslie and Nyambi Nyambi. The series already has found a home on our list of the best shows on Paramount+.

