'The Great British Bake Off' fans left concerned after Noel Fielding vanishes mid-episode
By Lucy Buglass
The 'Great British Bake Off' presenter, Noel Fielding, missed the second half of this week's episode, leaving fans concerned.
The Great British Bake Off is a weekly treat for many TV fans, with the much-loved baking competition hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. But this week, people were shocked when Noel went missing from the second half of the German Week episode.
Matt explained to contestants and viewers that Noel was feeling "a little under the weather" and that he wouldn't be joining them in the tent like he normally does. It seems like fans missed the presenter and Mighty Boosh star, as plenty flooded to Twitter to check if he was alright.
As viewers settled down to enjoy German Week, they sent out tweets to express their concern for Noel, even though the series was pre-recorded.
One wrote: "Me knowing Noel is healthy and well and bake off was months ago... But... IS HE OKAY??!?!"
Me knowing Noel is healthy and well and bake off was months ago... But... IS HE OKAY??!?! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XFrLGKoO4DOctober 19, 2021
Another added: "Hope that the lovely Noel is feeling better now"
Hope that the lovely Noel is feeling better now.October 19, 2021
A third wrote: "Now I can't focus on the showstoppers??!! WHERE'S NOEL, is he okay??!!"
Now I can't focus on the showstoppers??!! WHERE'S NOEL, is he okay??!! 😭😭😭 #GBBOOctober 19, 2021
And a fourth added: "Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale & now they’ve said he’s not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?"
Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale & now they’ve said he’s not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?October 19, 2021
During this week, it was fan favourite Giuseppe who won star baker with his biscuits, traditional layered prinzregententorte, and a showstopping amarena cherry cake in keeping with German traditional food.
Bravo Giuseppe! Here’s how the formidable Italian conquered German Week! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MlRUxdYbGJOctober 19, 2021
Judge Paul Hollywood offered his critiques for the week and said: "Giuseppe did really well, he is really getting into his stride now and could be one to watch. I was a little bit disappointed with Juergen's showstopper."
Next week is pastry week, a popular challenge on the series, and as far as we know presenter Noel Fielding will be back alongside co-host Matt Lucas to see what tasty bakes the contestants come up with.
The Great British Bake Off continues on C4 on Tuesdays. Episodes are also available on All4.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
