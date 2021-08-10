‘The Green Knight’ to screen online for one night only

Sir Gawain’s quest is taking him to the internet, as studio A24 has announced that The Green Knight is getting a special online screening for one night only on Aug. 18, with tickets now available for purchase.

The Green Knight comes from director David Lowery (A Ghost Story) and is based on the Arthurian legend “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” which tells of the headstrong Sir Gawain and his attempt to achieve honor by undertaking a daring quest to confront the mysterious Green Knight. Dev Patel stars as Gawain, along with Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhurry, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson.

Reviews were strong for The Green Knight; it was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an overall score of 88%, while Metacritic scored it at an 85. You can read What to Watch’s own review on The Green Knight from Matt Donato right here.

The film is currently playing in theaters, and while that is probably the best way to see this gorgeous, heady spectacle, it’s a nice move on A24’s part to give people a chance to see it online in case it’s not playing at their nearest multiplex or for those who are still hesitant to head out for a movie night.

One. Knight. Only. A24 Screening Room presents #TheGreenKnight AUGUST 18.

Tickets for The Green Knight online screening must be bought through the A24 screening room, for which you will need to create an account. Tickets cost $20 a pop and will give the purchaser a four-hour window on Aug. 18 (between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET) to start watching the movie. Once started, viewers will have four hours to complete the film and any bonus content.

Viewers will be able to watch The Green Knight through a few different options. The first is over the web, where they can watch the movie on their computer, phone or tablet, or cast it from a device to a TV. There is also an A24 Screening Room app that is available in both the Apple TV App Store and The Roku Channel Store.

For more information on the online screening of The Green Knight, visit A24’s website. Check out the trailer for The Green Knight below.