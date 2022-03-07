'The Ipcress File' viewers react as Joe Cole takes on Michael Caine's iconic role

The Ipcress File started on ITV last night (Sunday, March 6), with fans tuning in to the new adaptation of Len Deighton's espionage spy thriller, originally published in 1962.

But fans are likely more familiar with the iconic film adaptation starring Michael Caine, and they've given their verdict on how Joe Cole compares as he takes on the lead role as Harry Palmer.

Joe is best known for Peaky Blinders, where he played Tommy Shelby's brother John, who was shot dead by Italian assassins during season four, and he's since gone on to star in Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London too.

But in The Ipcress File, Joe takes on a very different role in Harry Palmer, a man who is imprisoned in a military jail. However, he's offered an escape provided he becomes a spy and solves this mysterious titular case, where a British nuclear scientist has been kidnapped by a man known to Harry.

These events will play out over the course of six episodes, giving us more time to explore the story as opposed to the original film, and Joe Cole has big shoes to fill as he follows in Michael Caine's footsteps.

Thankfully though, fans are impressed so far with one viewer even saying that Joe has been "supremely cast" in the role, and others pointing out the striking resemblance between the two Harry Palmer actors...

Well i bloody loved that Joe Cole supremely cast as #HarryPalmer made the role his own with a few nods to Michael Caine & Tom Hollander is brilliant as always & looks like @ITV gave it a healthy budget its filmed beautifully #TheIpcressFile #ipcressfileMarch 6, 2022 See more

Well I enjoyed The Ipcress File, some gentle Sunday tv, plus Joe Cole is fab. #IpcressFileMarch 6, 2022 See more

@theotherJoeCole Oooooooh, the boy did GOOOOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/ljCiPzhGzLMarch 7, 2022 See more

Been watching #TheIpcressFile on ITV.Being a massive fan of Michael Caine's portrayal on the 1965 film I was pleasantly surprised by Joe Cole's interpretation of the role...a homage yes but a copycat no.Rest of cast and new music good too but it's up against Peaky Blinders!March 6, 2022 See more

Yep - I think there are plenty of positives to take away from that first episode. While there are some embellishments and departures, it seems relatively faithful to the spirit of the original book. And Joe Cole is a good #harrypalmer#theipcressfileMarch 6, 2022 See more

In an interview with What to Watch, Joe Cole spoke about his experience taking on the iconic role, but admitted he didn't know too much about it at first.

He revealed: "I was aware of the imagery of Michael Caine in the glasses and the mac. But I didn't know a great deal about the character. Speaking to family members – my dad was a big fan – it became apparent how iconic he is and what a fantastic role it could be.

"I read the book and watched the film but then I tried to forget it and do my own thing. I was worried I was going to do a Michael Caine impersonation!

"It was important to bring it up to date. Harry’s a modern man in a 60s world. It’s fresh for a different generation, but hopefully, people who liked the film will enjoy this as well."

The Ipcress File continues on ITV on Sunday, March 13 with episodes also available on-demand via ITV Hub.