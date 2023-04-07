The Late Late Show with James Corden announces final guests for show, Carpool Karaoke

The countdown to the final episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden has begun, and now fans have a better picture of who will be joining Corden to bring the show to a close after eight years. In addition to naming the final guests on the talk show, it was also revealed who will join Corden in one of the last Carpool Karaoke segments.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special airs April 27 at 10 pm ET/PT and will be followed later that night by the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden will be joined by K-pop stars Blackpink on one of the final three editions of Carpool Karaoke. The other two guests have yet to be revealed.

When it comes to the final 12 episodes of the talk show itself, Corden’s guest roster is impressive. Some of the stars revealed include Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashians, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. Of all his guests over the past eight years, Janney has had the most appearances with 15.

Per Deadline , Tom Cruise will be joining Corden for a Lion King sketch during the primetime special while the Kardashians will be in a Take A Break segment. Fans of the show will be happy to know there’s one final Crosswalk the Musical performance scheduled, too.

The Late Late Show with James Corden debuted on March 23, 2015, and Americans immediately fell in love with the UK host who enjoyed mixing singing and dancing with the traditional nighttime talk show format audiences were used to seeing. Over the years his show has featured a veritable who’s who of guests, including former First Lady Michelle Obama joining Corden for a Carpool Karaoke rendition of Beyoncé’s anthem “Single Ladies.”

Over the past eight years, Corden’s antics have become water cooler fodder in offices and between friends and family members and clips of his sketches have received millions of views. Corden’s departure will leave a big hole in the late night landscape, but he leaves fans with lots of memories.