The latest Godzilla vs. Kong trailer sets up an epic battle on March 31

Forget the summer blockbuster. One of the biggest films of the year drops March 31. And we've got yet another Godzilla vs. Kong trailer to whet our appetites before the movie hits theaters and HBO Max on the same day.

The "Salvation" trailer sets the stage. "Right now Godzilla is out there and he's hurting people,. We don't know why," we hear Kyle Chandler's Mark Russell say. "We need Kong."

Maybe he just needs a Snickers.

There really are no two ways about this. There's going to be a lot of snarling. There's going to be a lot of destruction. There's going to be ... a winner? I might not go that far. Because neither Kong nor Godzilla can ever really die, right?

It's also looking like GvK is going to be a good time. Maybe that's because we get to see the monsters go after each other and not humanity. (Though that's not to say there won't be plenty of humanity caught in the crossfire.)

We're also going to have a lot of crossover fun in this one, with Alexander Skarsgård on hand, along with Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez (who you most recently saw in I Care A Lot), and the always awesome Lance Reddick.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be available on March 31 on HBO Max, which is now available on every major streaming platform for $14.99 a month. That means you can watch HBO Max on Roku, or you can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV. It's also available on Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, on iPhones and Android phones, and on the web.