The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey special to air on Netflix

In some great news, Netflix is set to debut the highly-anticipated The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey special on Tuesday, April 25.

With the former First Lady no longer bound by political constraints on what opinions she can share and with the multi-Emmy-winning talk show host having a knack for landing some of the most poignant interviews, Netflix subscribers should anticipate a great 80-minute sitdown.

For those that may not have been aware, in 2022 Michelle Obama embarked on a six-city tour promoting her New York Times best-selling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times (opens in new tab).

In the book, she recaps a number of insightful experiences she’s gone through as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and First Lady, and reflects on how she made it through life challenges in her various roles. Her nuanced transparency serves as inspiration for readers to tap into their own light within and empower them to continue on in their own personal journeys of growth.

Now in regards to the book tour itself, it was wildly successful as she called upon a few of her celebrity friends to moderate events on different days and in different cities. These celebs include Ellen DeGeneres, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry, David Letterman, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris.

The last stop of her tour was moderated in Los Angeles by none other than Winfrey, and this last night is what was filmed and what viewers will see in the Netflix special.

Looking at the trailer for The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, one thing that instantly caught our attention was the two women hinting at the first time Winfrey met Obama’s group of close friends. Winfrey jokes she didn’t know she was allowed to tell that story and Obama appears more than willing to share. We’ll all have to stay tuned to see what the mystery surrounding the meeting is.

In the meantime, take a peek at the trailer below and again, be sure to watch The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey when it premieres on Netflix on April 25.

