My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4: release date, celebrity guests and everything we know about the David Letterman series

David Letterman is back for an all-new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix and the celebrity appearance that has people talking is Will Smith. That’s right, the King Richard actor sits down in a one-on-one interview with the former late-night talk show host.

Beyond Will Smith, there are some other high-profile guests featured in this season of the series, including Ryan Reynolds.

Here’s everything we know about My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4.

All six episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4 premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 20.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4 premise

As described by Netflix’s Tudum website, the premise of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4 is as follows:

"All of Letterman’s guests welcome him to their homes with open arms and season 4 finds the late-night legend doing a little surf casting, making homemade pizzas and visiting Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidential library. The in-depth conversations find Letterman full of humor and curiosity as he quizzes guests about their lives, talents and creative processes."

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4 guests

As already mentioned, Will Smith is featured on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4. However, for those hoping for an exclusive about the infamous Oscar slap, sorry to disappoint you, but that's a topic of conversation that won't be covered. The sit down was filmed prior to the Oscars, per Tudum, so you’ll have to exercise some more patience to hear the whys behind that incident.

Ryan Reynolds also checks in with Letterman this season. Perhaps we'll hear more about what prompted him to take his hiatus from Hollywood and how he knew he was ready to return. Catch the preview of him talking with the comedian about his admiration for his wife Blake Lively. Funny enough, even in a sweet moment The Adam Project star can’t help but show off his classic sarcasm.

Joining Smith and Reynolds this season is Julia Louis-Dreyfus. As a fan of good television, how could you not be excited to watch an interview with an actress that has won eight Emmys and has starred in arguably some of the greatest sitcoms of all time (Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep)?

If you’ve never seen any of these shows, which would be a shame, then perhaps you’re a Marvel fan and recognize her from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Black Widow. She played the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Let’s cross our fingers that she’ll give a clue as to what’s to come next in the Marvel universe.

Rounding out this season’s list of interviewees are Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Kevin Durant. Durant is not well-known for giving a lot of interviews, so his chat may actually prove to be the most fruitful of the six. The people at Netflix provided a sneak peek of what’s to come during the NBA player’s conversation with Letterman.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host

Five-time Emmy-Award-winning David Letterman is no stranger to interviewing some of the world’s most well-known celebrities. Letterman spent 11 seasons hosting Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and 23 seasons hosting The Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. On both programs he sat down with some of the world’s most notable politicians, athletes, actors, musicians and more.

Outside of his talk show duties, the comedian is also quite the producer and businessman. His production company Worldwide Pants has produced some very successful television shows and films including Strangers with Candy and Everybody Loves Raymond.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 4 trailer

An official My Next Guest Needs No Introduction trailer has not yet been released but based on the clips above, you’ll want to tune in.

How to watch My Next Guest Needs No introduction

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is a Netflix Original series and can only be streamed directly on the platform beginning on May 20. Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.