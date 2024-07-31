Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 release date and line up finally revealed

There is great news for fans of Race Across the World because the next celebrity installment of the show is almost here!

Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 was a huge hit with viewers as they watched McFly drummer, Harry Judd, and his mum, Emma, race their way to victory and now we have a new batch of famous faces ready to embark on an epic 12,500km journey across the length of South America.

It has now been confirmed that the new series will start at 9 pm on Wednesday, August 14, and will consist of six hour-long episodes.

We also now know which celebrities will be taking part.

The four famous faces heading off for the race of a lifetime are broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son, Freddy; actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen; broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy and Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé), Sam.

This new series will give viewers a glimpse into the contestants' lives like never before. Not only do they have to leave their life of luxury, smartphones and bank cards behind them as they head off with their loved ones, but they will be facing a tough challenge as they head from Belém in Northern Brazil - the gateway to the Amazon - and pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America.

The finish line the celebrities are all hoping to reach first will be in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

Harry Judd and his mum Emma won in 2023. (Image credit: BBC1)

Speaking of the new series, Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert said: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, August 14.