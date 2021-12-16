‘The Lost City’ trailer takes Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum on a jungle adventure

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are taking a trek through the jungle in pursuit of a vast treasure in the first trailer for The Lost City, a new action comedy from Paramount Pictures. The Lost City, which also stars Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25.

Though it seems like Hollywood just keeps churning out movies based on characters and stories that already have a massive built-in audience, it’s great to see an original idea like The Lost City as part of the 2022 movie calendar. Here is the official synopsis for The Lost City:

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The Lost City trailer provides the first look at all the fun that is in store with Bullock and Tatum forced to work together as they traverse through the dangerous jungle and avoid Radcliffe’s treasure-hungry billionaire. It also features a memorable entrance by Brad Pitt and his mysterious character. Take a look at the full trailer directly below.

Also starring in The Lost City are Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Patti Harrison (Together, Together), Oscar Nuñez (The Office) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live). Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee are directing The Lost City, while the screenplay comes from the Nees, Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, with the original story by Seth Gordon.

While The Lost City will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on March 25, we can make a pretty good bet that when it does make its way to streaming at an as yet unspecified date it will do so on Paramount Plus.