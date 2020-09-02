The Mandalorian Season 2 drops Oct. 30 on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on Oct. 30, the streaming service has announced.

"This is the day," quipped the tweet, playing off the "This is the way" catchphrase used by the Mandalorian bounty hunters.

Not a whole lot is known about the second season, but we have gotten a heads up on a few new characters Rosario Dawson will appear as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who became a spy for the Rebel Alliance. Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Riddick, Another Life) will play Bo-Katan Kryze, a former leader of Mandalore and a leader of the Nite Owls group. (You'll know that character if you're a fan of The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.) Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo, Go) serves as Cobb Vanth, an ex-slave who acquired the armor of the one and only Boba Fett, Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator) shows up as a bounty hunter, and Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, Star Wars: Episode II, Episode III) plays Boba Fett himself.

The Mandalorian premiered in November 2019 as the tentpole exclusive on Disney+, and its second season has been eagerly awaited. The story follows Din Djarin — known simply as "The Mandalorian" between the time after the Empire fell at the end of Return of the Jedi, and the emergence of the First Order in The Force Awakens.

Mando, as he's called, is a lone bounty hunter on the outskirts of the new republic who just wants to do his job. But he's found himself with precious cargo that is a lot more than he bargained for, and which has tested his Mandalorian traditions.