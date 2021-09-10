'The Masked Singer' star Mo: Judges really don't know show's secrets

The Masked Singer has been a huge hit for ITV, with millions of people getting involved in the guessing game. It was based on the South Korean version called King of Mask Singer, following the simple format where people would hide behind costumes and perform songs.

The UK version saw Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross attempting to guess the true identity of those performing behind costumes, frequently finding themselves a bit starstruck when big names revealed themselves!

Mo replaced Ken Jeong on the judging panel for Season 2, and told us about his experience. He said: "It’s brilliant. Myself, Davina (McCall), Rita (Ora), Jonathan (Ross) and Joel (Domnet) have such a laugh. When I meet people on the street they’re always convinced we know the identities of the celebrities taking part.

The Masked Singer is known for its bold costumes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We really don’t. The secret-keeping behind the show is absolutely top-notch! Sue Perkins (Who was disguised as ‘Dragon’) was the biggest surprise ever. None of us had a clue! "

Mo today hosted a two-hour version of C4's The Big Breakfast as part of Black to Front, a special day of broadcasting which is championing the UK's best Black talent both past and present.

Black to Front is an entire day of C4 programming featuring new Black talent as well as some of the nation’s most-loved Black stars, including ITV news veteran, Trevor McDonald, who will be presenting a special episode of Countdown.

Mo has also won a BAFTA for his work on The Lateish Show, and dedicated it to the most important people in his life. He said: "My friends and family have been there right from the start so they were very excited. My girlfriend used to take me to gigs back in the day when I didn’t have a car and my mum helped me out so much, so I feel like I won it for everyone.

"I keep it next to the TV at home. My mum is very proud. If I ever win one another one she can look after this one for me. She likes to keep all the posters and things I’ve done from my tours."