The Masked Singer UK viewers convinced there's been a Doctor Who takeover!

By Kerry Barrett
published

The Masked Singer UK fans think "all of the Doctors" have taken part in tonight's show!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 logo
(Image credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK viewers are convinced just about anyone who's ever been in Doctor Who appeared in tonight's show!

Panellist Mo Gilligan joked that he thought Phoenix was "all of the Doctors" and it seemed the audience agree.

Because just about everyone was guessing Doctor Who actors for every contestant.

But we can't really blame them, because there were A LOT of clues about time travel in this evening's episode of the hilarious family show.

Phoenix costume for The Masked Singer UK

Is Phoenix a Doctor? (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV )

Phoenix was top for Doctor-Who-related guesses.

Some fans are convinced he is David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor. They reckon the sticks of rock in his video point to David's appearance in the TV show Blackpool.

And they're positive that the time-travel references and the use of War of the Worlds, point to a Doctor.

See more
See more
See more

But other fans think Phoenix is Matt Smith, better known as the 11th Doctor.

They think the football in the video points to Matt, who played the beautiful game before he became an actor.

See more
See more

Phoenix isn't the only contestant who has viewers convinced there is a Doctor Who connection!

Knitting also had a time-travel-related clue and fans took to social media to share their theory that she could be the latest Doctor, Jodie Whittaker

Knitting costume for The Masked Singer UK

Could Knitting be Jodie Whittaker? (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV )
See more
See more

And that's not all! 

Lots of fans are sure that Otter also has a Doctor Who connection - guessing she could be Catherine Tate who played companion Donna Noble in the show.

Otter costume for The Masked Singer UK

Fans think Otter could be Catherine Tate (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)
See more
See more

And another companion - the legendary Rose Tyler - also got a mention. Some viewers think Billie Piper, who played Rose, could be Knitting!

See more

Cat and Mouse for The Masked Singer UK

Cat and Mouse were revealed as Martin and Shirley Kemp (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)

And before Cat and Mouse were revealed to be Martin and Shirley Kemp, some fans also guessed they had links to the time travelling Doctor.

Viewers thought Cat could be ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston.

See more
See more

Sadly, we're going to have to wait a bit longer to find out WHO is behind the masks!

The Masked Singer continues next week. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 