The Masked Singer UK viewers convinced there's been a Doctor Who takeover!

The Masked Singer UK viewers are convinced just about anyone who's ever been in Doctor Who appeared in tonight's show!

Panellist Mo Gilligan joked that he thought Phoenix was "all of the Doctors" and it seemed the audience agree.

Because just about everyone was guessing Doctor Who actors for every contestant.

But we can't really blame them, because there were A LOT of clues about time travel in this evening's episode of the hilarious family show.

Is Phoenix a Doctor? (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV )

Phoenix was top for Doctor-Who-related guesses.

Some fans are convinced he is David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor. They reckon the sticks of rock in his video point to David's appearance in the TV show Blackpool.

And they're positive that the time-travel references and the use of War of the Worlds, point to a Doctor.

I think Phoenix is defo David Tennant #MaskedSingerUK

I'm sticking with @David_Tennant the sticks of rock could be that he started in viva Blackpool and it's all very Harry Potter he was in one too!! #MaskedSingerUK

Its David Tennant. Phoenix could be a ref to being in the Harry Potter film series. Time travelling is really obvious what it refers to! @bbcdoctorwho

But other fans think Phoenix is Matt Smith, better known as the 11th Doctor.

They think the football in the video points to Matt, who played the beautiful game before he became an actor.

Matt Smith. "my good man" a kind of thing he'd say as the doctor. Now in house of the dragon

Matt smith...also a football in the back ground and he used to play

Phoenix isn't the only contestant who has viewers convinced there is a Doctor Who connection!

Knitting also had a time-travel-related clue and fans took to social media to share their theory that she could be the latest Doctor, Jodie Whittaker

Could Knitting be Jodie Whittaker? (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV )

The blinking brilliant sounded like jodie whittaker

Im telling you David Tennent (Phoenix) and Jodie Whittaker (Knitting) are on The Masked Singer #TheMaskedSingerUK

And that's not all!

Lots of fans are sure that Otter also has a Doctor Who connection - guessing she could be Catherine Tate who played companion Donna Noble in the show.

Fans think Otter could be Catherine Tate (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)

Catherine Tate, 100%, she said doing the time warp again, clue to the fact she's back in Doctor Who in November, and of course her am I Boverd Comment!

Catherine tate was in a drama called surgical spirit and she was in the bill she warped time in dr who and did Shakespeare but I think it's too obvious

And another companion - the legendary Rose Tyler - also got a mention. Some viewers think Billie Piper, who played Rose, could be Knitting!

KNITTING....Billie Piper... Rose in Dr Who with the time travel clue. Or Elaine Paige.

Cat and Mouse were revealed as Martin and Shirley Kemp (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)

And before Cat and Mouse were revealed to be Martin and Shirley Kemp, some fans also guessed they had links to the time travelling Doctor.

Viewers thought Cat could be ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston.

Number 9 on the floor, time traveller, Christopher Eccleston played the 9th Doctor in Doctor Who!

@MaskedSingerUK cat & mouse with the first clue could be the 9th doctor who Christopher Eccleston

Sadly, we're going to have to wait a bit longer to find out WHO is behind the masks!

The Masked Singer continues next week. Check our TV Guide for more information.