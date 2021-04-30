The new Apple TV 4K is now available for preorder

Apple TV 4K has gotten its first update in more than three years. And today, it's available for preorder at Amazon and on Apple's website.

Just like the model that was released in 2017, Apple TV 4K still comes in two flavors — 32 gigabytes for $179, or 64 gigabytes for $199. (Go ahead and spend the extra $20. Nobody has ever regretted buying more storage.) And you can have it in any color you want, so long as it's black.

For the most part, you're going to get the same experience with this new model as you have the previous model. That means you're basically getting the best streaming device you can buy. It handles 4K resolution, of course, and supports Dolby Vision for high dynamic range (you want that, but you'll need to make sure your TV supports it), as well as Dolby Atmos (which is a cool audio setup but maybe not quite as important). It's all powered by the Apple A12 processor, it's got faster Wifi than ever before, and it supports pretty much any streaming app you can throw at it. (And for what it might not have, there's always AirPlay.

The bigger change really is with the upgraded remote control. (Which you also can buy separately for $59.) It's thicker, which believe it or not should be a very good thing, as the last one was so easily lost in the couch we wouldn't blame you if you said "screw it!" and bought a good universal remote instead. It's traded the finicky, clicky touchpad thing for something a little more normal, with a D-pad and arrows. It's got a dedicated button on the side. It has a power button so you can actually turn things off when you're done. And all things being equal, it should just be better. (We still have to actually use the thing, of course.)

Why spend $200 on Apple TV 4K when you can get 4K streamers for a quarter of that price, if not less? Let's just put it this way — you get what you pay for. You get apps that don't lag. You get an experience that doesn't overwhelm you on the home screen, or push any sort of advertising. You'll get a device that's consistently good, day after day. And you (probably) shouldn't have to deal with the politics of the business.

Look for the new Apple TV 4K to ship the last couple weeks of May (Amazon is saying May 24), and the a la carte remo