The original Wonder Woman series is now available on HBO Max, just in time for the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

The 1975 series starred Linda Carter (who infamously didn't have a cameo appearance in the first Wonder Woman film in 2017), who quickly became a comic book and female icon in the three-season series.

Carter's character of Wonder Woman is based off the William Moulton Marston comic, seeing the Amazonian princess in 1940s America as Diana Prince. She's assistant to Maj. Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner) and fights for peace and against crime with her golden lasso and invisible jet and magic bracelets.

That role was assumed by Gal Gadot in Patty Jenkins' 2017 film, and reprised this year in Wonder Woman 1984. (Be sure to read our full Wonder Woman 1984 review.) The new film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 will get its theatrical release at noon Eastern time on Christmas Day. But given that many theaters remain closed, and patrons skeptical in any event, Wonder Woman 1984 also will be released at the same time on HBO Max. And, in fact, the entire 2021 slate of Warner Bros. films will see simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max as well.

Those streaming releases will be available along with your standard HBO Max subscription — no additional fees or anything.

HBO Max runs $14.99 a month and includes everything you've come to know and love on the legacy HBO service. It also is the new home for all things Turner networks, including TCM, TNT and TBS. HBO Max also is where you'll find the Studio Ghibli releases, as well as the larger D.C. Universe. (Of which Wonder Woman is a part.)

HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, phones and tablets, and in web browsers.