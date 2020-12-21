What time will 'Wonder Woman 1984' be on HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max at noon Eastern time on Dec. 25, 2020 — Christmas Day. That gives you plenty of time to open presents, if that's a thing you do on Dec. 25. (It also means that you've got a brunch matinee in the works if you live on the west coast.)

That's a big deal for a number of reasons — first because if you've read our Wonder Woman 1984 review, you know it's very much worth watching. It's also a big deal because it's the first of many Warner Bros. films that will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters.

It's also a big deal because all this is happening right as HBO Max finally is available on all the major hardware platforms. HBO Max is now on Roku, and it also recently was added to Amazon Fire TV.

Wonder Woman 1984 also marks the first content to be streamed on HBO Max in 4K resolution and with support for high dynamic range. That includes the Dolby Vision standard, as well as HDR10. And if you have a Dolby Atmos sound system, you can take advantage of that audio standard as well.

HBO Max costs $14.99 — same as the legacy HBO service it all but replaces. And in addition to all the movies and series you've come to know and love on HBO, it also has new exclusives like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves. (Plus the aforementioned slate of Warner Bros. movies in 2021.)

(As a reminder, Wonder Woman 1984 is available on HBO Max as part of your subscription. There's no extra fee.)

And HBO Max is available on a host of hardware, including Roku and Fire TV, but also Apple TV, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 on, Comcast Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1, AT&T TV, and in a web browser.