The Price Is Right at Night Christmas episodes are jingling all the way on TV this week

With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, America’s favorite daytime gameshow is again returning to primetime in a special titled The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week, another part of US Christmas TV highlights this year.

Beginning on Monday, December 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, the network is airing a series of special episodes for the holiday season. While the episodes come just in time for Christmas, each night Drew Carey hosts a particular group of contestants that all have something in common. For example, on December 4, the episode features coworkers in an office holiday party-themed evening.

Below you'll find a schedule of The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week, again airing on CBS. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, episodes can also be viewed live if you have access to live-TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV or have a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch episodes the day after they air on the streaming service.

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week schedule:

Monday, December 4, at 8 pm ET/PT — coworkers

Thursday, December , at 8 pm ET/PT — a matchmaker works with single contestants

Friday, December 8, at 8 pm ET/PT — college students and their parents

For over 50 years, The Price Is Right has been a staple for many TV viewers during the daytime, airing before episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. The show was originally anchored by host Bob Barker until he retired in 2007. Comedian and actor Drew Carey filled Barker's shoes later that year and he's been hosting ever since. Additionally, Carey has taken to primetime a few times to host The Price is Right at Night.

Now just like the show during the daytime, The Price is Right at Night puts contestants' knowledge of shopping and commerce to the test. Through a series of games, they guess the prices of various items, hoping to win prizes. Then, the contestants take their turn spinning the legendary Price Is Right wheel trying to do their best to be one of the two contestants who spins the wheel and gets a total amount closest to $1.00 without going over. In the end, two final contestants guess the cost of the night's biggest prizes, and the person who again comes the closest without going over wins.