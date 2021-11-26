Christmas TV highlights: best shows to watch this holiday season

The Christmas season is officially here, and there will be plenty of Christmas TV programming to watch from now until you unwrap the last present (and probably a little more even after that). From new and classic Christmas movies to special events and holiday-themed TV episodes, we’ve compiled a list of what will be on and when to get viewers into the Christmas spirit.

The best Christmas TV traditions — like a stocking full of new original Christmas movies from Hallmark, Lifetime's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" slate and month-long Christmas-themed programming from Freeform — are back spreading festive sparkle again this year. But there are plenty more holiday viewing treats waiting on network TV, cable and streaming and we've got all the details for you below.

Nov. 26

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony

9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

The Trolls celebrate the holidays in this brand new special, where Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Anthony Ramos and more are back to voice fan-favorites Trolls characters for this new TV special.

Classic Christmas animated films

Welcome Frosty, the Grinch and more back into your homes this Christmas season as the classic animated movies featuring these characters will once again be playing on TV. Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and the original animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas are all set to be shown. Unfortunately they all air about the same time on different networks, so set your DVR if you want to watch them all.

Blue’s Clues & You: A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights , Noon ET/PT, Nickelodeon

, Noon ET/PT, Nickelodeon A Loud House Christmas , 7 p.m. ET/PT, Nickelodeon/Paramount Plus

, 7 p.m. ET/PT, Nickelodeon/Paramount Plus Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Frosty the Snowman , 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS How the Grinch Stole Christmas , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Masters of Illusions: Christmas Magic 2021 , 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Frosty Returns , 8:32 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8:32 p.m. ET/PT, CBS Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer , 9 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, The CW A Castle for Christmas , Netflix

, Netflix Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, Hulu

Nov. 27

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 24-hour marathon

TBS, starting 6 a.m. ET

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation ranks high on almost every list of Christmas comedies, so TBS is giving viewers a full day’s worth of the movie to get the Christmas season started. Chevy Chase returns as Clark Griswold, as he and his family welcome relatives, eat plenty of fruit cake and are forced to deal with a squirrel nesting in their Christmas tree.

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire , 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS Wellington Paranormal - “Twas the Patrol Before Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

- “Twas the Patrol Before Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, The CW The Story of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Nov. 28

The Great Christmas Light Fight

9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

In what has become its own holiday tradition, ABC will once again air the three-night reality series The Great Christmas Light Fight. The show pits four families in a competition to turn their home into the best festive display in just 21 days.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration , 7 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 7 p.m. ET/PT, ABC One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga , 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS The Waltons’ Homecoming , 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses , 8 p.m. ET/PT, TBS

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, TBS Buddy vs Duff - “Cartoon Christmas,” 8 p.m. ET/PT, Food Network

- “Cartoon Christmas,” 8 p.m. ET/PT, Food Network Elves, Netflix

Nov. 29

CMA Country Christmas

8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

Country music stars Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce host the 12th annual CMA Country Christmas holiday special, which will feature performances by Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

The Great Christmas Light Fight , 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Adventures in Christmasing, 9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1

Dec. 1

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

8 p.m. ET, NBC

The lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York has been a TV tradition since 1951. This year, Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host, with performances by Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisely, Harry Connick Jr., Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rob Thomas and, of course, the Radio City Rockettes.

Beebo Saves Christmas , 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW The Wonder Years - “Home for Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

- “Home for Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC World’s Funniest Animals - "Christmas," 9 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

- "Christmas," 9 p.m. ET/PT, The CW Home Economics - “Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit,” 9:31 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

- “Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit,” 9:31 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

Dec. 2

Annie Live!

8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

The classic musical of the orphan Annie who warms the heart of reluctant millionaire Daddy Warbucks will be performed as a live TV broadcast. Celina Smith (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) will star as Annie, with Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, while Titus Burgess, Megan Hilty and Nicole Sherzinger are also set as part of the cast.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Toy Story That Time Forgot , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC The Great Christmas Light Fight - Finale, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

- Finale, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC The B*tch Who Stole Christmas , 9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1 Baking It , Peacock

, Peacock The Business of Christmas 2 , BET Plus

, BET Plus Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around , Hulu

, Hulu Santa Inc. , HBO Max

, HBO Max Single All the Way, Netflix

Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4

Netflix

A brand new season of The Great British Baking Show arrives on Netflix, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again tasting their way through a sleigh-full of Yuletide treats.

Dec. 4

It’s a Wonderful Life

8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart’s Christmas classic has been a holiday staple on NBC. And while it will still have its traditional air time on Christmas Eve, return to Bedford Falls to see George Bailey a bit earlier this year. Watch the classic and then see how Jason Sudeikis does the role in the It’s a Wonderful Life table read (Dec. 5) in support of the The Ed Asner Family Center.

A Christmas Story , 6 & 8 p.m. ET/PT, TBS

, 6 & 8 p.m. ET/PT, TBS A Clüsterfünke Christmas , 7 p.m. ET/PT, Comedy Central

, 7 p.m. ET/PT, Comedy Central Silent Night — A Song for the World, 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

Dec. 5

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

9:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Kane Brown, Alessia Cara and Darren Criss, celebrates the holidays while also featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.

Dec. 6

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé celebrates the holidays, and the 10th anniversary of his album, Christmas, with this brand new special.

A Very Boy Band Holiday , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Hip-Hop Family Christmas , 9.m. ET/PT, VH1

, 9.m. ET/PT, VH1 David and the Elves, Netflix

Dec. 8

Merry Switchmas

BET Plus

Two identical sisters play identity switch during Christmas party, finding out more about their family and themselves before the night ends. Valerie Pettiford, Peter Parros and Thea Camara star.



Dec. 10

Shark Tank

8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

The sharks gather for a special holiday episode of Shark Tank, where they will look to spread holiday cheer, as well as their own money, to promising entrepreneurs.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, Hulu

Dec. 11

Hot Mess Holiday

7 p.m. ET/PT, Comedy Central

A finance executive is dumped by his cheating fiance during the Diwali holidays, and her best friend is determined to help her have a wild holiday, chaotically coming into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond along the way. Surina Jindal, Richa Moorjani, Kal Penn and Titus Burgess star.

Dec. 12

White House Christmas 2021

6 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV

Get an exclusive tour of the White House as it is all decorated for Christmas. This one-hour special documents the three-day project that brings spectacular trees, breathtaking decorations and over-the-top gingerbread creations to the home of the president.

America’s Funniest Home Videos Holiday-Themed Episode , 7 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 7 p.m. ET/PT, ABC A Christmas Proposal , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS Supermarket Sweep Holiday-Themed Episode, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

Dec. 13

20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

8 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

(Image credit: PBS)

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is joined by Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, the Muppets from Sesame Street, Hugh Bonneville and Rob Thomas with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for the 20th time in this two-hour special concert and retrospective.

Let’s Get Married , 9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1 American Auto , 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (series premiere)

, 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (series premiere) House Hunters Ho Ho Home, 10 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV

Dec. 14

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

9 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is a new production that picks up where the famous ballet ends, answering questions like who the Nutcracker is and what happens to the girl and the prince. John Mauceri conceived the piece, with Alan Cumming lending his talents as well.

Grand Crew , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (series premiere)

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (series premiere) Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise , 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year, Netflix

Dec. 15

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW

This special TV broadcast of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Young Rock Holiday-Themed Episode , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Kenan Holiday-Themed Episode , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation , 9 p.m. ET/PT, Fox

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Fox Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas , 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC A Very Chrisley Christmas, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

Netflix

A sequel to Netflix's popular original movie A California Christmas, Callie and Joseph are back, running their own dairy farm and winery. However, when business and family obligations call Joseph back to the city, their romance is threatened.

L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2021 , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Station 19 Holiday-Themed Episode , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Grey’s Anatomy Holiday-Themed Episode , 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC A Christmas Wish, BET Plus

Dec. 18

Holmes for the Holidays

8 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV

Mike, Sandy and Michael Holmes Jr. compete to see whose house has the best holiday decorations, from the most extravagant light displays to ice sculptures and more.

Dec. 19

A Charlie Brown Christmas

7:30 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

Celebrate Christmas with the Peanuts gang once again, as Charlie Brown and company return to TV to share the true meaning of the season. In addition to its airing on PBS, A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Dec. 20

Miracles Across 125th Street

9 p.m. ET/PT, VH1

Nick Canon, Lil Kim and more star in this VH1 original Christmas movie that sees a Harlem rapper return to his family church after battling drug addiction to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

Annie Live! , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Christmas at Belmont, 9 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

Dec. 21

General Hospital

2 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

Even day-time soap operas are getting into the Christmas spirit, as General Hospital will have its own holiday-themed episode.

Dec. 22

The Price Is Right at Night

8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Celebrate the holidays with one of America’s favorite game shows. Drew Carey hosts this jolly episode of The Price Is Right that will see families compete for festive prizes. The special episode will also highlight pet adoption with animals looking for their forever homes helping out with the Showcase Showdown.

General Hospital Holiday-Themed Episode , 2 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 2 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018), 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

(2018), 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors , 9 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, CBS Grumpy Cat, Netflix

Dec. 23

Christmas for Sale

BET Plus

Real Estate Mogul Terri McKenzie finds herself with a case of mistaken identity when billionaire George Camden needs help with his divorce proceedings. When she falls in too deep, can the truth save her company and her heart? Shanti Lowry, Aaron D. Spears and Nadine Ellis star.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC A Very Boy Band Holiday , 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC CMA Country Christmas, 10 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

Dec. 24

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon

Starts at 6 p.m. ET/PT, TBS & TNT

Go ahead, try and watch the entire 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story, I triple dog dare you! This continuous running of the classic Christmas comedy has become a beloved tradition for many.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure , 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC A Holly Dolly Christmas , 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS It’s a Wonderful Life , 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC Shrek the Halls , 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Disney Prep & Landing , 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC 20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir , 9 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

, 9 p.m. ET/PT, PBS Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs Nice , 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC

, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC Christmas Eve Mass with Pope Francis , 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC

, 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC 1,000 Miles from Christmas, Netflix

Dec. 25

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

9 p.m. ET/PT, PBS

The popular British import will have a brand new Christmas special this year. Christmas 1966 promises to be a memorable one as Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.