Nutcrackers: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ben Stiller movie

Ben Stiller is back in the comedic fold again in the new holiday movie, Nutcrackers. The film sees him star as a career-driven bachelor who has his life upended when he’s forced to become a caretaker of four kids. So how does he fare?

Here’s everything we know about Nutcrackers.

Nutcrackers premieres in the US just in time for the holidays. It hits Hulu the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 29. In the UK, the movie debuts the same day on Disney Plus.

Those hoping to watch the movie in the US need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus .

Nutcrackers cast

Ben Stiller, Nutcrackers (Image credit: Disney/Ryan Green)

Again, Nutcrackers stars Ben Stiller. The Emmy-winning actor (for The Ben Stiller Show) has become a household name over the years having starred in things like the Meet the Parents trilogy, the Zoolander franchise, the Night at the Museum franchise, Arrested Development and more.

Appearing alongside Stiller is Linda Cardellini. The actress has been nominated for three Emmys between her roles in Dead to Me and Mad Men, and has also been featured in other projects such as Hawkeye, Capone, Green Book, the Daddy’s Home franchises and Bloodline.

Also along for the festive ride are Edi Patterson (Knives Out), Tim Heidecker (Deck of Cards), Toby Huss (MaXXXine), Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson and Atlas Janson.

Nutcrackers plot

Here is the official synopsis for Nutcrackers, a script written by Leland Douglas.

“Just as Mike (Stiller) is on the heels of closing the biggest deal of his career, he’s pulled away from his bachelor life in the big city to a farm in rural Ohio in order to take care of his recently orphaned nephews. The four rowdy boys cause trouble every which way they turn. What Mike thought was going to be a quick trip turns into an unexpected adventure. As the holidays approach, he discovers the big hearts behind the boys’ mischief. This forces him to decide between his career and being the uncle his nephews need him to be.”

Nutcrackers trailer

Check out this trailer for the movie.

Nutcrackers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Nutcrackers director, David Gordon Green

Having directed Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, it seems David Gordon Green made a pivot from one holiday season to another directing Nutcrackers, a more festive feature. Here is a list of all his full-length features.

George Washington (2000)

All the Real Girls (2003)

Undertow (2004)

Snow Angels (2007)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Your Highness (2011)

The Sitter (2011)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Joe (2013)

Manglehorn (2014)

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)

Stronger (2017)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Ends (2022)

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Nutcrackers behind the scenes

Believe it or not, Nutcrackers is Ben Stiller's first movie in seven years. One of the last films he starred in was The Meyerowitz Stories (2017).