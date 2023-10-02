The Price Is Right at Night teams with Survivor in a brand-new episode

TV viewers, "come on down," as The Price Is Right at Night is back with a brand-new episode. This time the popular daytime game show is mixing it up with Survivor, which is currently airing Survivor season 45. In its return to primetime, on Monday, October 2, at 8 pm ET/PT, Drew Carey hosts a Survivor-themed night of The Price Is Right at Night alongside the longtime host of the competition series, Jeff Probst. As teased by the network:

"Host Drew Carey welcomes Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst in a special Survivor-themed episode. An audience full of Survivor superfans try to outwit, outplay and outlast each other for a chance to win big cash prizes. Contestants will also be surprised when Jeff reveals a Survivor-themed twist during two classic games."

For those who have seen the original The Price Is Right, then you know there are a number of classic games that could potentially be reimagined through the lens of Survivor. Our personal favorite games on the daytime series are Switcheroo and Plinko, but we admittedly can't picture how those games would be retooled with the theme of Survivor.

Now it looks like CBS is going all in on this onscreen game night, because immediately following 60 minutes of The Price Is Right at Night, Loteria Loca debuts at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. If you've never heard of the traditional Mexican bingo game, then this is your chance to get acquainted with it as Loteria Loca is a new primetime series featuring Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil as the host. Here is an official synopsis of the series:

"Inspired by Lotería, the traditional Latin bingo game, each high-octane episode features two players as they go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get three in a row, which achieves 'Lotería.' Host Jaime Camil leads contestants through the game of chance as female percussionist and series band leader, Sheila E., provides them vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the 'Loca Cards' creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most Loterías on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million-dollar prize."

With all that said, the only thing left to ask, is will you be tuning in?

The Price Is Right at Night and Loteria Loca debut new episodes on Monday, October 2, starting at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The episodes become available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus.