See Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews charm in The Princess Diaries, airing tonight on ABC

It's been more than two decades since The Princess Diaries introduced the world to Anne Hathaway and saw the long-awaited Disney return of one of its most legendary performers, the incomparable Julie Andrews. Based on the Meg Cabot novel of the same name, the 2001 Garry Marshall-directed comedy charmed audiences with its hilarious and heartwarming tale of a socially awkward teenage girl who's shocked to learn that she's actually a royal heir. And you can revisit the fantastical favorite as it airs tonight, August 25, as part of the Wonderful World of Disney Movie Night on ABC at 8:30pm Eastern Time.
"For teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), just surviving each school day is an adventure. But when shocking news about the death of her long-absent father arrives, Mia discovers that he was the prince of Genovia, making her a real-life princess," reads the movie's official synopsis, per Disney. "So begins a comical transformation towards poise and princess-ness, including a media storm, jealous schoolmates and a plot to take over her country."
Along with Hathaway and a fittingly regal Andrews as Mia's estranged grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the cast of The Princess Diaries includes Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, Robert Schwartzman and Garry Marshall's go-to Héctor Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride).
Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch tonight's broadcast of The Princess Diaries from 8:30pm to 11pm Eastern Time on the alphabet network. The network has been airing both Disney-owned favorites and time-honored classics throughout this summer, including beloved titles like Encanto, Toy Story 2, Up and The Jungle Book live-action remake.
As for how to watch The Princess Diaries if you don't have access to ABC, both the family-friendly 2001 comedy as well as its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, are available to stream right now on Disney Plus.
Check out the official trailer for The Princess Diaries above before tuning in to the funny Anne Hathaway flick tonight on ABC.
