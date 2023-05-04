The Queen Charlotte opening credits have fans 'in tears'

Queen Charlotte is now available to watch on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has finally landed on Netflix, but it sounds like some fans couldn't even make it past the opening titles without shedding a few tears!

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is a Bridgerton spin-off that, unsurprisingly, depicts the life of the young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio). Specifically, this prequel charts the monarch's rise to prominence in the ton.

This new limited series depicts how her marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) sparked both a moving romantic tale and a shift in the society that's inhabited by the many Bridgerton siblings and their suitors. To learn more about the characters set to feature this time around, check out our Queen Charlotte cast feature).

Whilst their love story is full of ups and downs in the show, it seems some fans have been moved within minutes of settling down to watch the show, thanks to its beautiful new title sequence.

Set to the stirring original theme from award-winning American composer, Kris Bowers, the title sequence depicts scenes from the young queen's life in the ton, almost always alone, surrounded by the pomp and circumstance of her stately home. We've included them below if you'd like to check them out:

Queen Charlotte opening credits! pic.twitter.com/ErFcIwnFjeMay 3, 2023 See more

Going off what viewers have said so far, the credits have certainly struck a chord with them. One viewer wrote: "I'm not ashamed to say that the opening credits pf #QueenCharlotte had me crying."

I'm not ashamed to say that the opening credits of #QueenCharlotte had me crying. pic.twitter.com/qbHdHA7m8OMay 4, 2023 See more

A second claimed that the credits "might be better than bridgerton".

this might be better than bridgerton 😭May 4, 2023 See more

Another said: "I LOVE THE QUEEN CHARLOTTE CREDITS! Haunting. Beautiful. Lonely. All at once", and there were even more viewers who were full of praise for the delightful opening sequence.

I LOVE THE QUEEN CHARLOTTE CREDITS! Haunting. Beautiful. Lonely. All at once 🥺 https://t.co/FgYb9fXJgxMay 3, 2023 See more

i'm obsessed with the art & animation style of this 😍 https://t.co/wnC7m0dNuEMay 3, 2023 See more

hmm i like this animation style much better than the regular bridgerton credits https://t.co/ROZmifDAwWMay 3, 2023 See more

#queencharlotte the opening credits omg😍May 4, 2023 See more

If you're ready to see Queen Charlotte and King George's love story unfold, we've also put together a Queen Charlotte fact versus fiction feature detailing some of the real background info that inspired the Bridgerton prequel.

All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now available to stream on Netflix. If you've already binged the new series, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows that you should be streaming right now.