The Roku Channel gets 25 new linear channels
That brings the total of "live" channels to nearly 200.
The Roku Channel just got two dozen more (OK, 25, to be exact) new linear channels that bolsters an already strong option for free movies and series in the United States, Canada an in the UK.
The additions mean that there now are more than 190 advertising-supported linear channels available on The Roku Channel, alongside thousands of on-demand titles.
New channels include America's Test Kitchen, which has been teaching at-home cooks how to make better meals since 1993; the Jack Hanna Channel, which is all wildlife all the time; Rotten Tomatoes, which dives into your favorite movies and shows like none other; the award-winning storytelling from Vice, and a lot more.
Here's what's new on The Roku Channel:
- Adventure TV
- America’s Test Kitchen
- beIN Sports Xtra Español
- CINEVAULT 70s
- CINEVAULT 80s
- Degrassi
- Divorce Court
- Don’t Tell the Bride
- Dr. G Medical Examiner
- Fuse Backstage
- Fuse Beat
- Frontdoor
- Heartland
- Impact Wrestling
- Jack Hanna Channel
- Johnny Carson TV
- Kids Pang
- Law&Crime
- Rakuten Viki
- Real Crime
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Super Simple Songs
- Slugterra
- VICE
- Xumo Crime TV
The Roku Channel is free to watch and is supported by advertising that appears in and around shows and movies. It's available on all Roku devices, of course, as well as Roku TVs. And you're also able to watch The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV, on select Samsung Smart TVs, and in a web browser at TheRokuChannel.com.
