The Roku Channel gets 25 new linear channels

The Roku Channel just got two dozen more (OK, 25, to be exact) new linear channels that bolsters an already strong option for free movies and series in the United States, Canada an in the UK.

The additions mean that there now are more than 190 advertising-supported linear channels available on The Roku Channel, alongside thousands of on-demand titles.

New channels include America's Test Kitchen, which has been teaching at-home cooks how to make better meals since 1993; the Jack Hanna Channel, which is all wildlife all the time; Rotten Tomatoes, which dives into your favorite movies and shows like none other; the award-winning storytelling from Vice, and a lot more.

Here's what's new on The Roku Channel:

Adventure TV

America’s Test Kitchen

beIN Sports Xtra Español

CINEVAULT 70s

CINEVAULT 80s

Degrassi

Divorce Court

Don’t Tell the Bride

Dr. G Medical Examiner

Fuse Backstage

Fuse Beat

Frontdoor

Heartland

Impact Wrestling

Jack Hanna Channel

Johnny Carson TV

Kids Pang

Law&Crime

Rakuten Viki

Real Crime

Rotten Tomatoes

Super Simple Songs

Slugterra

VICE

Xumo Crime TV

The Roku Channel is free to watch and is supported by advertising that appears in and around shows and movies. It's available on all Roku devices, of course, as well as Roku TVs. And you're also able to watch The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV, on select Samsung Smart TVs, and in a web browser at TheRokuChannel.com.