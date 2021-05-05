The Targaryens are back with the first pictures from 'House of the Dragon'

HBO appears intent on getting its Game of Thrones prequel series out before the final book in the GoT series is finally finished. And to that end, it's released the first images from House of the Dragon. The series, based on the 2018 George R.R. Martin novel Fire & Blood, tells the story of the Targaryen family some 300 years before our first journey to the Seven Kingdoms.

The series very much will have the look and feel as Game of Thrones as we came to know and love (and occasionally loathe), as evidenced by the first three pictures released.

The include images of Steve Toussaint (It's a Sin, Pine Gap) as Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is known as "The Sea Snake." House Velaryon is as old as House Targaryen, and Corlys is "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros." The house claims the largest navy in the world, and is even more rich than the Lannisters.

There's also a look at Rhys Ifans (Elementary, Berlin Station) as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King who seeks to protect the realm from the king's brother, Daemon. With him is Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Sound of Metal) as Otto's daughter, Alicent, the most beautiful woman in Westeros. She grew up in the Red Keep and is close to the king and his innermost circle.

And finally there's a shot of Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born child, dragonrider and of pure Valyrian blood. She's got everything, if only she weren't a woman, apparently. And with her is Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother to King Viserys, a fierce warrior and dragonrider himself.

House of the Dragon is in production now. It'll premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.