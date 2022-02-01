'The Teacher' fans distracted after all spotting the same unexpected problem

The Teacher fans have been full of praise for Sheridan Smith after watching the first installment of the new Channel 5 drama last night (Monday, Jan. 31), however, there was one tiny detail that got everyone talking on social media.

The new controversial four-part drama has been met by rave reviews after the first episode, but while viewers have been full of praise for Sheridan's flawless portrayal of English teacher Jenna Garvey, they couldn't help but be distracted by how unrealistic the character is.

Fans discovered in episode one that despite being excellent at her job at Earlbridge School, Jenna's chaotic home life is having an impact on her career, with the character often drinking until she blacks out and dancing the night away with random strangers on a school night.

Jenna was horrified after being accused of sleeping with a pupil. (Image credit: Channel 5)

However, at school, she is popular with the students, mainly because of her relaxed approach to teaching and friendly banter in the classroom. However, she is also a fan of a mini skirt, often wearing revealing clothes to work — sometimes even arriving in the staff room wearing what she went out partying in the previous evening.

Fans were quick to point out that someone in Jenna's position wouldn't usually wear their clubbing clothes to work and that she'd never have the time to go partying on a weeknight when she should be marking schoolwork...

Last night's first installment of the drama left fans hooked after a night out to celebrate her promotion to Head of English turned into a living nightmare for Jenna.

Fond of a drink, Jenna was determined not to let her big night end early and headed to a nightclub to continue the party after most of her colleagues went home. Soon she was downing shots and dancing with students who were also there for a night out with their friends.

However, the next morning Jenna woke with no recollection of what she had been up to, and soon her world came crashing down when she got to work and discovered someone had made a formal complaint against her.

As the police question her, Jenna struggled to piece together what happened the night in question. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Before she could get her head around what was happening, the police had arrested her and she was being questioned at the station, where she admitted that she couldn't remember what happened. As the investigation into what went on that night got underway, Jenna went home, panicking about how her life was falling down around her and there was nothing she could do.

However a voicemail from Kyle, the student she is allegedly meant to have slept with in the nightclub toilets, seemingly confirmed her worst fears. But did she really sleep with a minor? Or is there something about Kyle's claims that don't add up?

