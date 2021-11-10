'The Tower' fans divided after the second episode of ITV's latest crime drama

The Tower is picking up the pace on ITV as the three-part crime drama reaches its finale tonight. However, the show has split fans, with some viewers are singing its praises, while others are struggling to get on board with the latest police thriller.

If you missed it, the second episode saw the plot thicken immensely last night. Lots of new revelations came to light as Sarah continued to look into the events that led up to the deaths of PC Hadley Matthews and Farah Mehenni at Portland Tower.

Beware of spoilers below if you haven't already seen the first two episodes of The Tower!

'The Tower' on ITV has divided fans. (Image credit: ITV)

If you missed the second episode, it saw even more suspicion being thrown onto DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan). It turns out Hadley had made several racist remarks to Farah and her father, Younes, when he and Lizzie went to investigate the complaint against him, and Hadley had pressured Lizzie to cover for him as he was applying for a new training initiative within the police service.

Moved by the death of a trafficking victim, Lizzie made a second statement under instruction from DI Shaw (who she was having an affair with) where she denied Hadley's racism. This was because Younes' complaint would interfere with the case against the murderer, Laszlo Kovacs.

Later, Farah contacted Lizzie to ask why she lied to the police; she also revealed that she'd kept her phone on whilst Hadley and Lizzie were in the house and had made a recording of Hadley's remarks, so she had proof that Lizzie was covering for her.

Hadley took Farah's phone the day before the Portland Tower incident, and Sarah already knew that Shaw had searched his and Lizzie's lockers the day of the deaths. Now, the search is on to find that phone!

Those who are fans of the show have taken to social media to share how much they are enjoying it, even singling out their favourite members of the cast and calling for a second season...

So I actually enjoyed #TheTower all 3 eps. #bingewatching #siblingsNovember 10, 2021 See more

Iv finished #thetower @ITV watched all 3 episodes 🤗 just brilliant @EmmettScanlan your performance was amazing 👍looking forward to whatever u have coming next 🥰November 9, 2021 See more

Loved #TheTower and Gemma Whelan is so cool, as is all the cast. I cant believe it ended how it did and really hope there is another series.November 9, 2021 See more

However, not everyone is as impressed with the show, with some viewers are finding the show difficult to follow...

Having watched 2 episodes of #TheTower I have an overwhelming sense of impending anti-climax...I hope I'm proved wrong, but...November 9, 2021 See more

I had high hopes for #TheTower but it’s bang averageNovember 9, 2021 See more

Much as I want to enjoy #TheTower it's proving a real test. Gets increasingly implausible, and dull, by the scene. I've come this far though...November 9, 2021 See more

With just one episode left to go on ITV, some people can't seem to get enough of The Tower, with many having already binged all three episodes on ITV Hub ahead of the season finale tonight.

Will The Tower's conclusion manage to please everyone? We'll have to wait until this evening to find out...

The Tower concludes tonight at 9 pm on ITV and ITV Hub. US readers can watch the whole season on BritBox starting Dec. 1.