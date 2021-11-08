Here’s how to watch The Tower online anywhere in the world.

The Tower is a huge new drama starring Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan.

She plays DS Sarah Collins, who’s called in to investigate when a child refugee and a veteran cop are found dead at the bottom of a tower block.

When Sarah reaches the roof of the block, she finds rookie PC Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif), her boss DI Kieran Shaw (The Deceived’s Emmett J Scanlan), and a traumatised five-year-old boy.

Now, Sarah must find out what really happened on the top of the tower block. Who can she trust? And can she crack the case? It promises to be an intriguing thriller, packed with twists and turns.

How to watch 'The Tower' online in the UK

The Tower starts on ITV on Monday Nov. 8 at 9pm. Episodes will be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

How to watch 'The Tower' in the US

Good news for US fans, The Tower is available to watch through BritBox on Dec. 1.