The Ultimatum fans all 'annoyed' by the same thing after binging series

The Ultimatum fans were invested in the crazy dating show and binge watched all of the episodes.

The Ultimatum Marry or Move On fans have all been saying the same thing after binging the eight episodes available of the "messy" dating reality show — they're "annoyed" having to wait for the finale!

Hot off the heels of Love is Blind, The Ultimatum Marry or Move On is yet another outrageous social experiment that tests the relationships of six couples who are approaching marriage.

However, one person feels more ready for marriage than the other, so in response, someone has issued an ultimatum. The contestants now have the opportunity to find a new potential partner from one of the other couples, and in just over eight weeks, they’ll have to decide whether they will get married to their original partner or break up forever.

Chaos ensued over the eight episodes, where we saw the couples paired up with someone new to see if they were missing out on something better with another person.

Some relationships survived and became stronger than ever during the intense experiment, meanwhile, other long-term connections were destroyed.

One couple that particularly captured the viewer's attention were Rae Williams and Zay Wilson, who had been together for over two years.

Zey and Rae's relationship had viewers hooked. (Image credit: Netflix)

Rae issued Zey the ultimatum and the experiment saw Rae form a connection with Jake Cunningham, who was dating April Marie.

Jake and Rae grew closer each day as they lived together for three weeks, but he felt guilty in standing in the way of Rae and Zey's relationship as he knew Zey still loved her.

However, the pair still had to move in with their original partner for three weeks.

Their fate remains unclear and now fans can’t wait for the finale and reunion episodes to drop to discover which couples will stay together and which have decided to end their relationship.

And many viewers were annoyed that they had to wait until next week to watch the finale.

So annoyed I binge watched the ultimatum show on Netflix only for the finale not to be till next week 🙄April 7, 2022 See more

why would i finish the ultimatum JUST FOR THE SEASON FINALE TO BE NEXT WEEK 🧌April 7, 2022 See more

just binged the ENTIRE season of the ultimatum on netflix to find out 6 hours later that i have to wait for the SEASON FINALE ARE U KIDDING i’m so investedApril 7, 2022 See more

I can't believe I just binge watched all eight episodes of The Ultimatum. Can't wait for the finale and reunion!!!April 6, 2022 See more

How am I supposed to wait a week for the finale when I’m about to binge all 8 episodes of the Ultimatum in a day, oh my gosh.April 6, 2022 See more

The Ultimatum Marry or Move On episodes 1-8 are available to watch on Netflix. The finale and reunion episodes will be released on Wednesday, April. 13.