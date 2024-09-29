The Voice fans are ALL saying the same thing about this 'unexpected' contestant
76-year-old Bette Reynolds blew away the Voice viewers
One of the contestants on last night's The Voice blew away viewers, saying she 'lit the stage and the audience on fire'.
In the most recent episode of The Voice (which aired on Saturday, September 28th), Bette Reynolds returned to the stage for the first time in 58 years.
‘I haven’t been on stage since 1966. But, at 76, you’re still a young thing if it’s in your mind,' the singer told the audience before adding, 'I want to do myself proud, and I want to make my family proud. It’s a big privilege to be here.'
The 76-year-old then blew the judges away with her own rendition of The Sugarhill Gang’s Rapper’s Delight - and the audience was glowing about her performance.
'The voice tonight Bette Reynolds at 76 certainly light the stage and audience on fire. I could feel her vibe coming through the telly tonight “That’s right UK we love you",' wrote one fan on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The voice tonight Bette Reynolds at 76 certainly light the stage and audience on fire.I could feel her vibe coming through the telly tonight 😁“That’s right UK we love you “🙆🏽♀️ #BetteGotSoul🦋#Scottish #Itv280924#TheVoiceUK#FanofBette pic.twitter.com/W0pCPYdIzkSeptember 28, 2024
While another wrote, 'Will I am and bette are the duo I never knew I needed. She is brill.'
Will I am and bette are the duo I never knew I needed. She is brill #TheVoiceUKSeptember 28, 2024
And another The Voice viewer wrote, 'Bette just gave us one of my favourite ever #TheVoiceUK moments, wow. So far tonight I have also liked Matty, Róisín I really liked her voice, Chloejet who gave me Cher Lloyd vibes and Abdul with his beautiful voice.'
Bette just gave us one of my favourite ever #TheVoiceUK moments, wow. So far tonight I have also liked Matty, Róisín I really liked her voice, Chloejet who gave me Cher Lloyd vibes and Abdul with his beautiful voice.September 28, 2024
Bette's son, comedian Stewart Reynolds, previously supported his mum, writing on X, 'My Mom has been having a year. She was 24/7 caregiver for my Dad who had dementia for years. Dad died in January. She filmed @thevoiceuk in February. She released 2 songs since and we just finished filming her Christmas music video. She’s an inspiration.'
My Mom @thatsbette has been having a year. She was 24/7 caregiver for my Dad who had dementia for years.Dad died in January.She filmed @thevoiceuk in February. She released 2 songs since and we just finished filming her Christmas music video. She’s an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/986KJMYqmzSeptember 25, 2024
The comedian's followers flooded social media with their messages of support, with one writing, 'Your mom is such an inspiration. Can’t wait to see her on the show. Also, you must be one proud son!'
While another wrote, 'Wow. I’m completely inspired!'
And a third commented, 'She absolutely is an inspiration...please tell her thank you ( as a caregiver to a mom with fld...she helps renew my energy ) and sending her wishes for her continuing to have many more happy and healthy years!'
The Voice continues next Saturday on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.