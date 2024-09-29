The Voice fans are ALL saying the same thing about this 'unexpected' contestant

One of the contestants on last night's The Voice blew away viewers, saying she 'lit the stage and the audience on fire'.

In the most recent episode of The Voice (which aired on Saturday, September 28th), Bette Reynolds returned to the stage for the first time in 58 years.

‘I haven’t been on stage since 1966. But, at 76, you’re still a young thing if it’s in your mind,' the singer told the audience before adding, 'I want to do myself proud, and I want to make my family proud. It’s a big privilege to be here.'

The 76-year-old then blew the judges away with her own rendition of The Sugarhill Gang’s Rapper’s Delight - and the audience was glowing about her performance.

'The voice tonight Bette Reynolds at 76 certainly light the stage and audience on fire. I could feel her vibe coming through the telly tonight “That’s right UK we love you",' wrote one fan on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'Will I am and bette are the duo I never knew I needed. She is brill.'

And another The Voice viewer wrote, 'Bette just gave us one of my favourite ever #TheVoiceUK moments, wow. So far tonight I have also liked Matty, Róisín I really liked her voice, Chloejet who gave me Cher Lloyd vibes and Abdul with his beautiful voice.'

Bette's son, comedian Stewart Reynolds, previously supported his mum, writing on X, 'My Mom has been having a year. She was 24/7 caregiver for my Dad who had dementia for years. Dad died in January. She filmed @thevoiceuk in February. She released 2 songs since and we just finished filming her Christmas music video. She’s an inspiration.'

The comedian's followers flooded social media with their messages of support, with one writing, 'Your mom is such an inspiration. Can’t wait to see her on the show. Also, you must be one proud son!'

While another wrote, 'Wow. I’m completely inspired!'

And a third commented, 'She absolutely is an inspiration...please tell her thank you ( as a caregiver to a mom with fld...she helps renew my energy ) and sending her wishes for her continuing to have many more happy and healthy years!'

The Voice continues next Saturday on ITV.